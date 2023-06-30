Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FFC: Understanding The Plunge, Staying On The Sidelines

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • FFC has seen a significant drop in performance due to its high exposure to the financial sector.
  • The fund's reputation has been damaged, leading to it trading at an 8% discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV), the widest in years.
  • Despite the fund trading at a discount, there are factors that could lead to further losses for the fund, making it a risky investment at this time.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC). My caution stemmed from an analysis of FFC's portfolio, which showed a high concentration of long-duration assets. Since my view

FFC has declined by almost 20% since my article

Figure 1 - FFC has declined by almost 20% since my article (Seeking Alpha)

FFC sector exposure as of January 31, 2023

Figure 2 - FFC sector exposure as of January 31, 2023 (preferredincome.com)

FFC was highly exposed to bank preferreds

Figure 3 - FFC was highly exposed to troubled banking preferreds (preferredincome.com)

FFC's NAV saw a steep drop during GFC

Figure 4 - FFC's NAV saw a steep drop during GFC (morningstar.com)

FFC's distribution continues to be trimmed

Figure 5 - FFC's distribution continues to be trimmed (Seeking Alpha)

FFC discount to NAV the widest in years

Figure 6 - FFC discount to NAV the widest in years (cefconnect.com)

FFC's NAV should be trustworthy

Figure 7 - FFC's NAV should be trustworthy (FFC quarterly holdings report)

Treasury spread suggest a high probability of recession

Figure 8 - Treasury spread suggest a high probability of a recession (newyorkfed.org)

US Q1/23 GDP revised higher to 2.0%

Figure 9 - US Q1/23 GDP revised higher to 2.0% (BEA)

Both TLTs and FFC sold off on the revision higher in Q1 GDP

Figure 10 - Both TLTs and FFC sold off on the revision higher in Q1 GDP (investing.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

rmccallay profile picture
rmccallay
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (333)
The article says Price at Publication is $17.22. Please tell me where I can sell at that price, and I'm out. The closing price was actually $13.60, and a chart does show that, but how accurate can the rest of the story be when very basic data is very wrong.
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
Today, 7:55 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (577)
@rmccallay that was the price at publication when I wrote cautiously in February. All the best.
S
Sane Man
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (994)
This is a boiler plate analysis of what could be any preferred CEF. You don’t write how FFC has a variable policy regarding the monthly payout to protect the NAV . You assume that the managers have done nothing to mitigate losses by either deleveraging or paring back the financials exposure. All you pound home is the tarnished reputation . And you speak of unlikely scenarios of other bank runs or insolvencies to bolster your argument . When rates turn FFC is in a great position to appreciate in price and raise the payout than most funds !
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
Today, 7:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (577)
@Sane Man check their may 31 holdings, still 54% in banks. i'm just providing my view of the pros and cons. you're free to buy and hold. cheers.
