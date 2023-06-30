4x6

Following our recent initiation of coverage of Smurfit Kappa, today we are analyzing Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Since our latest update, released in early February, the company stock price has declined by 9.52% and is back to an attractive entry point.

Why are we optimistic about PKG?

Given our sector expertise and previous analysis, PKG's Return on Capital Employed is the highest among its peers (Smurfit Kappa: 21.8%, WestRock: 6.87%, IP: 11.29%, and Mondi: 21.64%). The company's 2022 fiscal year ROCE reached 23.09%; Related to point 1, the best profitability ratio at the EBITDA level supports this. Indeed, in 2022, the closest competitor was Smurfit Kappa, with an American EBITDA margin of 19% (Fig 1), while PKG delivered 22.23% results. Packaging Corporation of America's competitor advantages are due to the following:1) clients' proximity with local & regional client that represents 70% of the company's total sales; 2) this proximity also helps to minimize supply chain expenses and reduce logistic complexity, 3) centralized procurement, 4) industry-leading vertical integration, 5)self-sufficient in energy production, and 6) direct sales representatives.In addition, we should also report PKG's EBITDA margin track record (Fig 2); Again, to support point 1, ROCE is calculated with the operating profit margin at the numerator. PKG was able to reduce its net debt, thus lowering its quarterly interest expenses. This was also recorded in Q1 2023. In numbers, the company paid interest expense of $15.4 million compared to last year's quarter of $19.8 million; Looking at the cash flow evolution, the company can ensure a secure dividend per share while investing for growth. Despite a depressed volume, operating cash flow was sufficient to meet CAPEX requirements and dividend payments. In addition, PKG's balance sheet is solid, and there is cash ability to repurchase the company's shares opportunistically.

Smurfit Kappa America EBITDA (Source: Smurfit Kappa Fiscal Year 2022 results presentation)

Fig 1

PKG EBITDA evolution (2017-2021) (Source: Bank of America Global Agriculture & Materials Conference)

Fig 2

Changes in Estimates:

While we favor PKG as a long-term opportunity, over the short term, the company might suffer. The company's Q1 2023 volumes decreased by 12.7%, and despite PKG signaling an early Q2 demand rebound, consumer spending visibility remains low. Here at the Lab, for Q2, we estimate that PKG is targeting 15.2-15.4 billion square feet of corrugated product shipments and anticipate a negative price/cost relationship. Our estimates foresee higher converting costs due to wage inflation and some raw material inflationary costs, such as chemical paper and starch. According to the company, freight costs will also increase on a quarterly basis due to higher rail rates. However, thanks to PKG's vertical integration, we believe the company will not lose market share. Q1 volumes were also down due to weather disruptions. On a positive note, client de-stocking activities are starting to dissipate, but there is also the toughest competition on price evolution. PKG is guiding a Q2 2023 EPS of $1.96, lower than our $1.99 internal estimate. Even though corrugated demand is improving, we still project volume down by mid-to-high single digits.

Valuation

During the last decade, the company traded at a price earning and EV/EBITDA multiple of 21x and 8.2x, respectively. History shows that free cash flow yield has been in the 6.5% range. PKG has generally traded at a premium valuation versus its peers (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples were at 15.4x and 7.4x, respectively). This was due to a better balance sheet and a better return profile. Based on the management indication, on 2023 numbers, the company is currently trading at a 9.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, and even if we believe that PKG will navigate this negative moment better than its peers, we should lower our twelve-month target price accordingly. In our estimate, we arrived at a 2023 EBITDA of $1.6 billion. With a target EV/EBITDA in line with the company's historical average (8.2x), we derive a buy rating of $150 from $160 per share. A strong BS continues to provide discretionary financial flexibility for shareholder return and opportunistic capital allocation.