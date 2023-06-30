Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nickel Miners News For The Month Of June 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were lower last month.
  • Nickel market news - BMI forecasts a nearly 2 million tonne nickel supply gap by 2030 and says nickel requires the largest critical mineral investment of $66 billion.
  • Nickel company news - Nickel Industries conditional 19.99% placement to PT United Tractors Tbk raises A$943m. Poseidon Nickel updated Black Swan disseminated Resource of 26.3Mt at 0.72% nickel.
  • Centaurus Metals acquires offtake rights over the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil. Widgie Nickel reports high-grade nickel results at Munda, including 12.46m @ 2.05% Ni from 329.6m.
  • Sama Resources doubles mineral resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Power Nickel Nisk Project drills 0.60% Ni, 0.39% Cu, 0.50 g/t Pd, and 0.11 g/t Pt over 31.86m.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Nickel chemical element.

Evgeny Gromov

Welcome to the nickel miners news for June.

The past month saw lower nickel prices starting to impact some nickel producers and plenty of good progress from the nickel juniors.

Nickel price news

As of June 29, the nickel

Nickel spot price 5 year chart

Mining.com

Nickel Business Environment: Supply-Demand Balance

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario

IEA

IEA 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI: 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

Dysprosium rates the highest supply risk critical mineral in the short term 2020-2025

DoE

Lithium & Nickel are the two 'high importance to energy' critical materials in the mid term (2025-2035)

DoE

Benchmark breakdown of the supply chain estimated costs needed to reach 2030 battery cell demand estimates

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP Group

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NIKL' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NIKL' title='Sprott Nickel Miners ETF'>NIKL</a>)

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.2K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP GROUP [ASX:BHP], VALE SA (VALE), NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], JERVOIS GLOBAL [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], WIDGIE NICKEL [ASX:WIN], POWER NICKEL [TSXV:PNPN], CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED [ASX:CTM], HORIZONTE MINERALS [LON:HZM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (25.52K)
For those interested in a deeper dive into what's going on in Minnesota (and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan) with respect to Twin Metals, NorthMet/PolyMet, and Talon. -- seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.