SPY: Recent Gains Distract From Weakening Long-Term Price Trend

Jun. 30, 2023 8:30 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)AAPL, MSFT, XLG1 Comment
Modern Income Investor
Summary

  • SPY has had a nice first half, but is masking a disturbing long-term trend.
  • It is flat over the past 2 years, and its 10-year rolling return is clearly rolling over.
  • This broad-based article discusses my views and actions over multiple time frames, with a bottom-line focus on risk management.
The return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is gradually, but clearly fading. What? How can that be. SPY is up nearly 15% this year. It gained around 7% in the first quarter of 2023 and like clockwork, has essentially matched that return as we

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As noted in the body of this article, I also own SPY puts and SPY calls

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (2.31K)
Great food for thought but I think if you invest in some good regional banks with extraordinary valuations and rising spectacular dividend yields along with ATT and VZ you’ve set your portfolio up for early retirement. You just need a long time horizon but good quality low valuation equities will allow you to hold for a lifetime and safely sleep at night. Wasn’t it John D Rockefeller who said: the only thing that gives me pleasure is seeing my dividends roll in each quarter
