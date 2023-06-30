Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The RealReal Turnaround Is For Real

Jun. 30, 2023 8:25 AM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
863 Followers

Summary

  • The RealReal Inc has finally got a cohesive strategy to get out of its self-induced mess.
  • RealReal's platform benefits from a virtuous network effect; besides, there is a genuine need for a niche market and RealReal is fulfilling it at scale.
  • Dr Michael Burry, the great bear who made a killing in the Great Financial Crisis Housing Bubble, has bought 684,000 shares in Q1-2023.
  • I believe that Real's shot at redemption is achievable if the execution is good.
  • This is a speculative high risk/high reward buying opportunity.
The RealReal / Chrysalis Charity Benefit Curated By Shenae Grimes

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

A Speculative Buy

I have a small section of my portfolio for speculative counters and when I read that Dr. Michael Burry had bought a decent chunk of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), my interest was piqued. I was part

View as PDF
The RealReal is Differentiated from Our Peers

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
863 Followers
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.