Let's take a closer look RealReal to see if it can dig itself out of a hole and why it merits a speculative investment.

But RealReal blew it in spades with terrible operations, it has never made a profit in its existence. An IPO at $20 in 2019 dwindled down to a measly $1 in April 2023, from where it has rebounded to $1.80 today.

The RealReal, Inc. is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods in several product categories, such as jewelry, watches, and designer fashion apparel for both men and women. There is a real need for certified used luxury items, and RealReal is the largest and sometimes the only authenticated seller for many pre owned items. This is a virtuous network and clearly having the online platform, which caters to both buyers and sellers perpetuates the platform itself. The flywheel is very effective when you have 32.5Mn shoppers on it, with more than 30M items sold.

Having no interest in buying designer/branded used items whatsoever, this was a stock I didn't follow, so I hunted down a friend who sells on their site to get a close and objective viewpoint of what could make it tick.

I have a small section of my portfolio for speculative counters and when I read that Dr. Michael Burry had bought a decent chunk of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL ), my interest was piqued. I was part of a research study analyzing the mortgage servicing market in 2007, where I saw firsthand, some of the excesses and the crazy valuations that led to the Great Financial Crisis. Since then, I've had a healthy respect for Dr. Burry who seized that opportunity and made a fortune. More so for his early foresight and resoluteness to stay true to his research for several years. It spoke volumes of his perseverance to overcome several odds, including Wall Street firms that literally did not give him a correct valuation of the Credit Default Swaps that he was holding. I do take his trades seriously.

As the slide shows, there is a lot of potential with a large TAM, a huge need for this marketplace and a great deal of engagement.

There is a real need for RealReal because some merchandise is difficult to find and RealReal may be one of the few items that offer it. Its aspirational and appealing for many in the Gen Z audience who can't buy the real thing.

RealReal offers White Glove Services for its Consignors, which includes

Authentication with In-house gemologists, horologists, and brand authenticators.

Price optimization for consignors pricing, photography, listing, handling shipping and customer service.

Free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping.

RealReal's White Glove treatment for both sellers and buyers garnered it a solid 4 Stars out of a possible 5 from 69,230 reviews!

My friend and source who is both a consignor and buyer at RealReal spoke well of this service and in the last several years hasn't ventured out of this virtuous circle because of the service and the ease of doing business. He also mentioned that the process has gotten better over time with more outreach and transparency from RealReal's side.

The virtuous network circle and its flywheel. RealReal reduces its customer acquisition costs by turning its consignor selling base into buyers and vice-versa, increasing loyalty and stickiness at the same time. As of March 31, 2023, 15% of its buyers during the last twelve months had become consignors at any point in that time, and 49% of its consignors had become buyers during the last twelve months at any point in that time.

Another RealReal strength is its ESG cachet of more sustainability because of recycling the same item a few times.

Importantly, its size of 1.1Mn active buyers and focus on luxury brands gives it a strong brand identity, loyalty, and stickiness. The percentage of repeat sales from existing consignees was 82% in Q1-2023. Additionally, according to its Q1-2023 10Q, it had a buyer net promoter score of 55, much higher than the online shopping average of 41, based on a study from NICE Satmetrigx U.S. Consumer 2022 data.

This is a focused website on pre-owned luxury merchandise and its customers are less likely to go to general merchandise websites.

Weakness and Threats

RealReal was poorly run for close to a decade, never once making an operating profit. The fixed overhead was always substantial, the markups were poor, pricing was haphazard and even with a very strong revenue CAGR of over 20%

A competitor in the space, ThredUp Inc, (TDUP) has similar high operating overheads, and hasn't made a profit in the last 5 years, perhaps indicating that this is a tough industry to operate with terrible margins.

RealReal does face significant challenges as more fake merchandise enters into the mainstream and even with a strong authentication process and other guardrails, this remains a threat.

The secondhand market merchandise prices are significantly lower but with heavy discounting the gap narrows and often customers choose the real thing. While we don't have a quantitative analysis of how much merchandise is dropped because of discounts, my source did indicate that as a consignor he has reduced prices often after scouting competitive prices and also reduced his buying price for items he buys on RealReal to resell.

There is tremendous competition from smaller websites such as StockX, and ThredUp, favored by a younger cohort, to the dinosaurs like eBay Inc (EBAY), which also offer second hand luxury merchandise.

A Cohesive Turnaround Strategy

RealReal has a cohesive strategy to get out of its self-induced troubles, which include:

Updating its commission structure to optimize its "Take Rate", its share of the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) sold through its platform.

Re-focusing efforts on the higher margin consignment business.

Minimizing lower-value consigned items to expand gross margin and focus on profitability instead of higher sale volumes.

Reducing the risk of discounting and high inventory by reducing its direct sales business to less than 15% of sales.

Reducing costs; It closed 4 stores and cut 7% of its workforce in 1Q-2023.

Expanding and focusing on White-glove services, which is vital for consignors and customers especially for certified used luxury merchandise.

White Glove Services gets a better return on investment for RealReal, as it reduces friction from consignors from the start, besides increasing customer loyalty who get full authentication and returning ability.

A Profitable Future

I'm confident about RealReal's strategy going forward and believe it should get Adjusted EBITDA positive by 2024 and break even the year after.

Consignment Revenue is key, and I expect it to reach 78% of sales by 2026 from the 64% it was in 2022. In Q1-2023, it was already at 72%. Consignment revenues earn gross profits of about 85%, and in Q1-2023, GPM was already at 84%. RealReal had already improved its take rate to 37.4% in Q1-23 from 35.7% and I expect it continue inching towards 40% by 2026. My friend who sells on RealReal confirmed that has been an ongoing process for the last 6 months and his commissions for lower priced items have increased.

My growth assumptions are modest at 14% for consignment revenue and 12% for overall revenue growth for the next 3 years. This is a lot lower than the longer-term growth of 24% and with no further dumping of direct revenue inventories, these could be conservative estimates.

As a result, I expect companywide gross margins to improve to 70% over the next three years as shown below. On a GAAP basis I don't expect operating profits to be in the green before 2025, and that too just about breaking even; but on an adjusted basis I believe they will achieve their target of breaking even by 2024 and have a modest EBITDA of $36Mn or 5%.

RealReal Financials (Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

A Better Valuation

The Poshmark Inc, acquisition by Naver (Korea's largest internet company) for $1.2Bn is another positive for RealReal.

Poshmark was never a high-end luxury marketplace; instead, it emphasized new and secondhand fashion, and a price of $1.2Bn for a not so unique site as RealReal, suggests that RealReal could be worth a lot more for the right buyer.

Let’s look at some of the key metrics for Poshmark for Q3-2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Key Metrics for Poshmark

Net revenue - $88Mn, an 11% YoY increase, which suggests a Run Rate of about $350Mn for the year, much lower than RealReal's $573Mn for 2023.

Gross Merchandize Value, GMV - $476 million, a 7% YoY gain, similar to RealReal's GMV of $445Mn in Q1-23.

Adjusted EBITDA - ($8)Mn, dropped 90% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to (9%), much better than RealReal's estimated adjusted EBITDA of ($61)Mn and margin of (11%) in 2023. However, management has committed to a positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024 and I expect about $36Mn of it in 2024.

Cash at $589Mn and Free Cash Flow was $3Mn, much better than RealReal's cash balance of $247Mn and cash burn of $47Mn in Q1-2023

RealReal's revenue is about 60% higher than Poshmark's even as their GMV is about the same, which means RealReal's Average Order Volume of $499 is significantly higher than Poshmark's. That in turn suggests a more affluent buyer demographic, which should be worth a lot more in terms of recurring revenues/sustainable revenues. If RealReal can clean up its operating act and become a lot more efficient, it could definitely be worth a lot more.

RealReal is Worth Buying

I own RealReal and I'm recommending it as speculative buy, believing that it can double in the next two years if it executes well. It is a risk worth taking for these reasons.

A ubiquitous platform for luxury pre-owned merchandise: There is a real need for authentic luxury pre-owned merchandise and having a twelve-year start is a huge advantage. For most, this is the ubiquitous and default site. This is also a growing market, and is estimated to grow at 8.6% a year from 2022-2028 to $51Bn from the $31Bn, it is today.

The virtuous network effect of the platform with common buyers and sellers, branding and loyalty are other competitive advantages. 86% of GMV came from repeat buyers and a significant number of sellers are also buyers on the platform.

The key requirement is execution; it’s not that RealReal stagnated, it grew revenue at a CAGR of 34% from 2017-2022! Sadly, it lost money every year because of terrible execution with operating margins averaging a negative 39% during that period.

The strategic plan to focus on consignment revenue, operating profits, with solid cost cutting measures are likely to succeed in my opinion. I'm also confident that my assumptions will pan out because I've used low estimates of 5-7% GMV growth, and modest improvements in the take ratio, leading to just mid double digit revenue expansion but a significantly more profitable one. If that works than RealReal's value would be much higher than its current market cap of $181Mn or just 0.3X Sales.