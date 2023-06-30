Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amgen: A Healthcare Bargain With A 4% Yield

Jun. 30, 2023 8:25 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)ABBV, BMY, HZNP
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.99K Followers

Summary

  • Despite facing regulatory challenges and competition from biosimilar products, biotech giant Amgen is seen as an attractive investment opportunity due to its high dividend yield of 3.9%, strong business performance, and expected free cash flow.
  • The company's potential acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and its efforts in the biosimilar market, along with strong volume growth and record sales of key drugs, are seen as supporting its long-term growth prospects.
  • However, risks include the unpredictable nature of the biotech industry, dependence on policymakers, patent expirations, and increased competition.

Amgen, Inc.

hapabapa

Introduction

I own AbbVie (ABBV) in my dividend growth portfolio. Despite its struggles with competition from biosimilar products, I'm extremely happy with my investment, as I believe in a strong future for well-managed biotech companies.

One of these

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

Amgen Inc.

Image

Amgen Inc.

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Amgen Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.99K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

James Long profile picture
James Long
Today, 8:34 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (716)
Nice and concise. Love it. Thank you for bringing this to us.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.