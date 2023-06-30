Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Macerich: 6% Dividend Yield, Tangible Book Value A Concern

Jun. 30, 2023 8:44 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)
Summary

  • Macerich is currently trading at a 10% discount to its tangible book value per share.
  • First quarter revenue slightly declined by 0.6% compared to the previous year but still beat consensus estimates by $10.2 million.
  • The REIT's tangible book value per share has been under sustained pressure, with a sequential drop of $0.40 over the fourth quarter. This, along with growing interest expenses, is a cause for concern.

People inside and outside the entrance of mall in Fashion District on Market Street at night in downtown Philadelphia

aimintang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is cheap. The mall REIT is currently swapping hands at a roughly 10% discount to tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $12.57 as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. The REIT is also trading

Macerich Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Macerich Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

