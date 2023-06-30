Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Will Apple Stock Be Worth In 2025? At Best, Moderately Higher

Jun. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)5 Comments
Bill Zettler
Summary

  • Apple's price is up in spite of lower revenue and earnings.
  • Apple's margins have been shrinking.
  • Apple's new mixed reality headset was met with a less-than-enthusiastic reception.
  • Although service revenue was a record last quarter, the previous two quarters were down.
  • Apple's PE is elevated relative to the last 5 years.
Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Apple Stock Key Metrics

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest company by market value in the world and it has been in that position on and off for years.

Dominating the six largest companies by market cap are five

chart

companiesmarketcap.com

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

appleinsider.com

chart

macrotrends

chart

Seeking Alpha

Trained as a scientific programmer, I worked on war game software for NORAD (North American Air Defense) and statistical software for Abbott Labs. For most of my 40-year career developed and sold financial and accounting software. Was principal or founder of 3 small (5-30 employees) software companies. Wrote a book on public pensions and a play that won an award in Writer Digest Magazine's annual writers competition, a contest that draws over 10,000 entries a year. Currently retired.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

s
skeeter721
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (249)
It will be interesting to see what the Vision Pro evolves into over the next 5 years. Remember people laughing at the iPhone, even the comments of how stupid the 3 camera block looked, about a watch going nowhere. May not be laughing in a few years.
t
theschack2
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (13)
Share buybacks and increasing sales in two of the most populous countries in the world, India and China, will continue to drive the stock price.
z
zogs
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (45)
Short Apple at your own peril
s
snc77
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (281)
No mention of Apple now becoming a bank? Offering over 4% now to park cash is only the beginning. I’m excited to see how they capitalize on that aspect….
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (20.25K)
The buying back of Apple’a own share has traditional been its investment of choice.
