Justin Sullivan

Apple Stock Key Metrics

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest company by market value in the world and it has been in that position on and off for years.

Dominating the six largest companies by market cap are five high-end technology companies and one oil company, Saudi Aramco.

companiesmarketcap.com

Although still the largest company in the world, Apple has had some issues recently with some of the comparable financial metrics such as revenue and EPS (Earnings Per Share). This can be easily seen in the following chart where we see the share price has increased by almost 40% over the last year while in fact both EPS and revenue have dropped.

Seeking Alpha

This could be an indicator that Apple's performance may be stagnating a bit at this point based on an arguably slow economy, high-interest rates, and inflation. Also, the EBITDA margin and the gross profit margin are well below the revenue increase over the last year. When revenue is increasing and margins shrinking that usually means there are cost control issues that need to be addressed. These could be temporary problems but typically when investors realize lower margins are an issue they do not drive the share price higher. Thus, these two items may indicate that Apple is at least slightly overvalued at this point.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the ratings of analysts and quants gives us the idea that there are mixed feelings about Apple at this point. Analysts seem to think Apple is in good shape with 37 Buy recommendations, including 23 Strong Buys. However, this is somewhat offset by 13 Sell recommendations and a rather high 27 Hold recommendations indicating that a lot of analysts are undecided on Apple's future performance.

Seeking Alpha and author

As to what quants think, we can see that there is no indecision in their case with an entire year of hold recommendations. Quants are not as impressed with Apple's future price as the analysts are.

Seeking Alpha

So looking at the increased share price in the face of decreasing financial metrics and at best, mixed feelings by analysts and quants, Apple does not look like it is ready to move much higher at least in the near future.

Two areas where Apple has performed well are its dividend policy and share buybacks.

With dividends, Apple has increased the dividend for 9 straight years and its CAGR over the last 10 years is 10%. However, currently, the total dividend rate is a paltry .5%.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to share repurchases, Apple has a stellar record having lowered its share count from 26 billion to 16 billion a very impressive 38% reduction.

Seeking Alpha

What Are Catalysts To Watch For?

Apple does have many potential catalysts going forward for example the release of the new iPhone 15 and of course the recent release of its new mixed reality headset. However, the mixed reality headset met with mixed results with its extremely high $3499 price tag. It had, according to one writer, prompted "groans, sighs, and laughter from the audience".

That would indicate to me that investors should not expect too much in terms of revenue from the new mixed-reality headset. Perhaps later versions at much lower prices will do the trick but we're looking to see what they can do over the next year so I don't see the headset providing much impetus.

Another catalyst of course is their service revenue which last quarter set a new record with $20.9 billion in revenue. Apple's service revenue includes such things as Apple TV+ and Apple Music, plus other sources within Apple's service segment. Also on the horizon is the potential for an iPhone subscription plan allowing users to pay a monthly rental fee instead of purchasing the iPhone outright.

As you can see by the following chart, service revenue has grown rapidly since 2016 more than tripling in that time. The chart also shows that there was a decrease for the last two quarters which could be concerning if not for the latest record quarter.

appleinsider.com

What Is The Short-Term Prediction?

Based upon what we have seen above, there is no solid indication that Apple's sales revenue and other metrics are going to improve significantly over the short term.

For example, the headsets are priced so high the volume will most certainly be low relative to Apple's total revenue. And although service revenue was up in the most recent quarter we have to keep it in mind that service revenue was down the previous two quarters another indicator that perhaps near-term results are not going to be all that outstanding.

Another indicator of these headwinds would be to look at Apple's current PE ratio compared to its historical value. As you can see in the following chart Apple's current PE ratio is about as high as it's been since 2016. This could be a sign that improved results are already priced in and if they don't come about that price may stagnate or even drop.

macrotrends

What Will Apple Stock Be Worth By 2025?

Since 2025 is two years away, it would be constructive to look at how Apple has done over the past two years. As the following chart shows, although Apple is up 42% in that two-year time period it is only up 5% since January of 2022 only 18 months ago. This would indicate that Apple's price momentum has slowed considerably over the last 18 months and with the weak results of the last two quarters one would have to wonder what it would take to drive it much higher than it already is.

Seeking Alpha

So based upon its high current PE ratio and the fact that the last two quarters have been weak, gaining a significant amount in price over the next two years would take near-perfect execution of the new products and services and arguably an expansion of their margins which have been shrinking also. My estimate for 2025 for Apple would be a modest increase at best and potentially a lower price if the market fades and the AI spurt deteriorates.

Is Apple Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

Betting against Apple has historically been a fool's errand as they have always done better than people thought they would and that could certainly be true now.

This is a company with a fortress balance sheet, including $55 billion in cash as of the latest quarter. It also has new products and services coming that will certainly add to its revenue and profits going forward. The problem with that in my view is that they are already selling at a high PE ratio in the expectation that future results will be much better than they have been over the last year and I'm not sure that's true.

Over the long term say five to ten years Apple may produce enhanced results but the problem is the next two years out to 2025. The possible slow acceptance of the new iPhone 15, the very expensive new enhanced reality headsets, lower margins, and the decrease in service revenue over the last 2 quarters may indicate Apple will struggle to make significant advancements in the share price.

My recommendation for Apple is a Hold until I see the results of the next two quarters. Even in the long term, there are probably better options out there than Apple although I would expect it to eventually do better as it always has.