Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Continues To Converge With Fed's Forward Guidance

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers

Summary

  • A recent key development has been the market's convergence with the Fed's forward guidance regarding scope for two quarter-point hikes in H2 2023.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mixed, while Europe's STOXX 600 is advancing for the fourth consecutive session.
  • US index futures enjoy a firmer bias.
  • The dollar is mixed today (+/- ~0.20%) ahead of US data, and especially the PCE deflator.

Finance background

honglouwawa

Overview

A key development in recent days has been the market's convergence with the Federal Reserve's forward guidance regarding scope for two quarter-point hikes in the second half. The US two-year yield is up about six basis points today, extending

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.59K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.