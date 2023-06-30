Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana: Despite Short Squeeze Roller Coaster, The Ride Ends At $0

Jun. 30, 2023 9:12 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
Logan Kane
Summary

  • Carvana has been the subject of an epic short squeeze that has seen shares skyrocket by 400% this year amidst a drumbeat of press releases about the company's "adjusted EBITDA" forecasts.
  • However, actual losses are mounting at a clip of $200 million or more per quarter. Inventory is rapidly falling, while interest expense continues to rise.
  • Creditors are closing in, and Carvana shares are likely headed to zero.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares have staged an epic short squeeze in recent months after guiding towards positive "adjusted EBITDA" numbers. In its most recent 8-K filing, the company said it expected $50 million in adjusted

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Used Car Wholesale Prices

Used Car Wholesale Prices (Mannheim)

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CVNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

b
bottomupanalysis
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (2.6K)
The question is why have they not done an equity raise? Will no one take the deal and the liabilities that come with scamvana?
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (9.26K)
carvana has 1 hope to stay alive. if the fed thinks everyone no matter their credit score gets a car loan. carvanas blood supply of cheap money has ended. the stock would already be delisted if not for meme and day traders. only one person has cashed in. the felon earnie garcia has sold 3 billion in free shares. he would make a good potus. bk for every one. the last potus thought usa should default like he did x10
Joaquin Grech profile picture
Joaquin Grech
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (386)
If this goes to zero it won’t be so quick. The company has 12 billions on sales, they can cover the debt. They can also raise capital with the silly valuation they have right now and pay out a large portion of the debt. There are many options and I just can’t see this going to zero in 2 years span unless management is utterly disastrous
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 9:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.87K)
@Joaquin Grech $12 billion in sales is their revenue, their profit is less than zero. About 90% of their revenue mainly goes to pay back the money they’re borrowing to get inventory.
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (9.26K)
@Logan Kane ally the former BK GMAC floors all carvanas inventory. carvana owns adesa along with applo at a 10% VIG. carvana really owns nothing, not even the glass towers
