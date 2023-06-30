Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TransDigm Group: Reiterate Buy Rating Despite A Strong Rally

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
260 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy on TDG due to its near-monopoly in several aircraft-parts markets, strong pricing power, and the ongoing recovery in travel demand.
  • With around $3 billion in cash, I expect management to continue making strategic acquisitions.
  • The main risk to TDG is a potential global recession that could severely impact air travel demand and, subsequently, TDG's revenue growth.

Top view of commercial airplane flying above the clouds

Ilija Erceg

Recommendation

My bullish view and buy recommendation remain the same for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) as one of the best businesses to own. TDG's streak in beating consensus figures continues as investors continue to underestimate how strong the

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Author's model

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
260 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Alex Hardman profile picture
Alex Hardman
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (2.16K)
I honestly doubt a recession would have much impact on TDGs business currently, outside of the multiple the market might put on the stock. Seems TDG made it through covid just fine and hard to see how any recession could be even remotely close to the impact covid was on commercial airlines. With air travel still be down a bit from 2019, I honestly wouldn't be surprised if a recession just didn't result in flat air travel growth vs the normal decline one would expect. It seems the continue recovery from covid would cancel out any impacts to demand from already recovered markets. Geopolitics is probably the biggest risk, do we get less global as the world seems to fracture and conflicts grow.....good for defense, but probably not international travel.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.