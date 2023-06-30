Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seeking Solid Grounds: Evaluating Tingo's Chinese Operations

Jun. 30, 2023 9:25 AM ETTingo Group, Inc. (TIO)
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • TIO's Chinese operations, spanning insurance and securities trading, seem to lack substantial value.
  • Investors should expect volatility in TIO's stock price due to the upcoming court summons response and the internal investigation results.
  • The Hindenburg report raises legitimate concerns about TIO's financial performance and valuation.

Financial crisis stock chart business on economy market background with down diagram money exchange finance graph or loss global investment trade analysis recession and fall sales price crash risk.

Lemon_tm

Investment Thesis

Before its transformational acquisition of Tingo Mobile last December, Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) (formerly known as MICT Inc) housed a diverse set of small Chinese businesses that have historically dabbled across a wide range of sectors, from

https://www.micronet-inc.com/products/micronet-smartcam/

Micronet SmartCam (Micronet Inc Website)

https://www.micronet-inc.com/products/micronet-smartab-8/

Micronet SmarTab-8 (www.micronet-inc.com)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/854800/000121390020001419/prem14a1219_mictinc.htm

GFH Structure (Page 3, Preliminary proxy statements filed on 2020-01-21)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/854800/000121390020001419/prem14a1219_mictinc.htm

Beijing Brookfield Structure (Page 152, Preliminary proxy statements, MICT SEC filed 2020-01-21 )

2017 BNN Annual Report UK Company House

2017 BNN Annual Report UK Company House

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/854800/000121390020001419/prem14a1219_mictinc.htm#sy_035

Page 208, PREM14A Preliminary proxy statement filed January 21, 2020

SEC Filings

SEC Filings

SEC Filings

SEC Filings

Insurance Segment Revenue and Operating Loss

Insurance Segment Revenue and Operating Loss (Author's estimates based on TIO filings)

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.1K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

