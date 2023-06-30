Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PLDT's Future Depends On SIM Cards

Jun. 30, 2023 9:32 AM ETPLDT Inc. (PHI)
Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
50 Followers

Summary

  • PLDT is the oldest and largest telecommunications company in the Philippines and has seen a decline in price by >25% in the past year. This has increased the dividend yield to nearly 9%.
  • The upcoming SIM registration deadline in the Philippines could potentially impact PLDT's revenue, with an estimated 18-20% of users possibly not registering could result in a drop in revenue.
  • Inflationary pressures are another concern for PLDT, as average revenue per user (ARPU) has decreased across all lines from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023.
  • A favorable resolution to the SIM registration impact and inflation impact, at or below the current share price, would flip me from hold to buy.

Antenna tower in the mountains.

DimanDiver/iStock via Getty Images

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI), founded in 1928, is the Philippines' oldest and largest telecommunications company. PLDT operates in the telecommunications industry, providing various services, including fixed-line, cellular, and broadband. They offer home broadband services, mobile connectivity, and multimedia content for individual consumers and families. For businesses and

PHI Quant Rating

PHI Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

PHI Q1 2023 Growth

PHI Q1 2023 Growth (main.pldt.com/investor-relations)

PHI Q1 2023 ARPU

PHI Q1 2023 ARPU (main.pldt.com/investor-relations)

This article was written by

Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
50 Followers
As a finance professional, I have spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a finance department from scratch at a startup, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. I have finance experience across multiple industries including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. I am the owner of F9 Finance, a Finance blog focused on simplifying Finance and making it more approachable to Professionals, Students, and Small Business Owners. My investment approach is informed by both my Fortune 100 and small business experience. I look for value opportunities where other investors are overreacting to bad news or underreacting to good news. Always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies, its critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.