The Great Market Miscalculation: Pfizer's True Value Remains Untapped

Jun. 30, 2023 9:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)ASND, NONOF, NVO, OPK13 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Summary

  • Ngenla, a long-acting medicine for treating children with growth hormone deficiency, has been approved by the FDA for use in the United States, adding to its presence in over 40 countries.
  • Pfizer Inc. and Opko Health have been jointly developing and commercializing Ngenla since 2014, with the goal of transitioning patients from Pfizer's Genotropin, which has been facing competition from biosimilars.
  • In addition, on July 23, the FDA approved Litfulo, making it the first drug on the market to treat adults and adolescents with severe alopecia areata.
  • At the end of May 2023, the FDA approved Abrysvo, the company's vaccine for preventing respiratory syncytial virus in older people.
  • Despite Mr. Market's negative reaction to the news of the end of the clinical development of lotiglipron for obesity and type 2 diabetes, we continue our analytical coverage of Pfizer with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

Father measuring toddlers daughter"s height against wall at home

MoMo Productions

July 30 is the last day of the second quarter of 2023, which was rich in events, some significantly underestimated by market participants. Moreover, these events will positively impact Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) financial position in the

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

TradingView - Nathan Aisenstadt

TradingView - Nathan Aisenstadt

This article was written by

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Article Update Today, 9:18 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (649)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple and AbbVie in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
D
DCO1982
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (479)
@Nathan Aisenstadt What about the Innovation Reduction Act's impacts?
Today, 9:38 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (649)
@DCO1982 Do you mean the Inflation Reduction Act?
D
DCO1982
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (479)
@Nathan Aisenstadt Calling it what it actually is. I was bullish on pharma until I dug into the details.

www.bio.org/...’s%20Impact%20on%20the%20US%20Biopharma%20Ecosystem.pdf

www.politico.com/...
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
Very nice article! Not to get picky but June 30th is the last day of the second quarter of 2023. I wonder how far out Danuglipron is from approval as it’s pasted phase 2 trial last September? Pfizer has an uphill battle toward moving its stock price because all of the new approvals while potentially significant are not multi billion dollar blockbuster drugs. Pfizer has. 5.6 billion outstanding shares so it would substantial profit to move the earnings needle. A drug like danuglipron with potential of 10 billion would move the needle. Seagen lost 660 million last year and is on its way to replicate similar losses this year so even if that acquisition occurs there would be little short term revenue and 40 billion of additional debt. Pfizer spent its windfall FCF from Covid on speculative company acquisitions that could be accretive years from now but won’t offer ant short term stimulus.
y
yblarr
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (129)
perhaps it is just me
but it appears that the more the FDA approves
the more the stock goes down!
Today, 9:51 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (649)
@yblarr Greetings.

This is temporary.

Thanks for the comment.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.33K)
From one Nathan to another, this is one of your best articles. Probably because we agree 100% that PFE will outperform many of its peers. I rather recently started accumulating PFE again at prices under $40 (having previously sold it all above $60) and added substantially to the position earlier this week, bringing it to the 5th largest position in our family's diversified but rather concentrated portfolio of only 26 stocks. The risk/reward profile for PFE has, for the reasons you articulate, become absolutely compelling. I have a high degree of confidence in PFE's management, pipeline (including Seagen, as you point out), dividend and balance sheet.
Today, 9:37 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (649)
@ndardick Greetings

As always, a pleasure to see/read you.

Thanks for the comment and your thoughts. I appreciate it.
