Micron: AI To The Rescue (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 30, 2023 9:42 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Micron reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, with a topline beat of $76M and an EPS beat of $0.14 per share.
  • Despite a 57% Y/Y decline in revenues due to falling demand for computer and memory chips, the company saw a 2% Q/Q increase, suggesting a stabilizing memory market.
  • The company's outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter suggests that analysts may upgrade their EPS predictions, potentially leading to a revaluation of Micron’s shares.
  • Micron's third quarter earnings report showed a strong recovery in sales volume, particularly in the NAND business, and the company's forecast suggests that higher margins could potentially be ahead due to demand from the AI industry.
  • Because of Micron's optimistic forecast for the upcoming quarter, indicating a sequential improvement in gross margins and strong demand from the AI industry, I am upgrading to a hold recommendation.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reported third quarter earnings on Wednesday, which included an optimistic outlook that signaled that higher margins could potentially be ahead for the battered memory industry due to strong demand for memory chips from the AI industry. Micron solidly

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

