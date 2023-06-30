Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD Has A Massive Edge In Research

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has expanded its R&D efforts in the last five years as its revenue growth improved.
  • This has reduced the gap between Intel Corporation and AMD in terms of resources diverted towards research.
  • AMD along with chip producer Taiwan Semiconductor should be able to overtake Intel in terms of R&D expense by 2025.
  • Intel’s ability to beat AMD in terms of chip leadership might not happen, as the company cannot expand its research efforts without massively hurting the bottom line.
  • AMD has delivered better bang for the buck within the research department, and this will increase in the future as R&D resources increase.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has quadrupled its R&D expense in the last five years, from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $5.3 billion in the trailing twelve months. On the other hand, Intel Corporation (

Increase in R&D expense by AMD, Nvidia and Intel in the last five years.

Ycharts

Comparison of revenue, net income, and R&D to revenue percent between AMD and Intel.

Ycharts

Intel intends to “remove productization” of MTL-S 6P+8E configuration.

Tom's Hardware

Improvement in AMD’s market share in the data center CPU segment.

Counterpoint Research

Comparison of forward PE of AMD, Intel, and Nvidia.

Ycharts

Future revenue estimates for AMD and Intel.

Ycharts

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments (2)

m
me2020
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (750)
It will hit $200 by eoy.
R
RED.Misfit
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (261)
@me2020 Would like so, but somewhat i don't think it will happen before 2024 and probably H2 or late 2024.
With new products and what should be a full year of growth again from day 1 to day 366.

Some AI hype might get us back around 150$ in Q4 2023 (when the MI300A/X is really "released" and volume produced).
