Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Better Than Expected - But A New Geopolitical Battle Is Brewing

Jul. 02, 2023 10:00 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)AMD, ASML, NVDA, SSNLF3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • The chip war between the US and China has claimed another victim, potentially impacting MU's top line by $3.31B or the equivalent of 10.7% of its FY2022 revenues.
  • Interestingly, the management announced plans to invest $600M in Xian, China, over the next few years, an odd decision given the volatile situation.
  • Due to the ongoing memory chip correction, MU's balance sheet has also deteriorated, with inventory levels still not moderating.
  • We have also observed a similar situation in South Korea, with MU expecting a normalized profitability only by 2025.
  • Therefore, given the overly optimistic rally thus far, we believe the stock may retrace from these levels in the near term.

Chip shortage and US-China trade conflict. Global chip shortage crisis and China-United States trade war concept. China flag and US flag on computer chip background. Chip and semiconductor trade war.

Fahroni

The MU Investment Thesis Is No Longer Attractive Here

We previously covered Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in April 2023, suggesting the stock's overly optimistic support levels, despite the double misses in the FQ2'23 earnings call and underwhelming FQ3'23 guidance. The

MU 6M Stock Price

Trading View

MU 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.08K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA, AMD, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

c
charged
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (2.34K)
Dram exchange continues to decline. Reserves taken by mu reflect fact the bottom will last over a year.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.35K)
Solid article, but do you mean "the low $50s" or "below $50" when you state the following:
"Anyone who has yet to establish a position may consider doing so if the stock retraces to below $50s, due to the excellent support levels there."
c
charged
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (2.34K)
It wasnt actually better than expected as the qtr was a little higher and they lowered expectations for current qtr and projected a long bottom.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.