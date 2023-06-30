Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk (June Edition)

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • The municipal market has been able to post positive performance thus far in 2023 despite negative net mutual fund flows.
  • Negative fund flows have been manageable as issuance has remained muted, and flows are expected to turn as funds from coupons and maturing bonds reenter the market.
  • Elevated inflation has hampered the profitability of not-for-profit health care systems. We believe bottom-up fundamental credit research will be the key to investing in the sector going forward.

Paper with Municipal Bonds on a table

Michail_Petrov-96

By Mark Paris, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Municipal Strategies, Invesco Fixed Income; and Stephanie Larosiliere, Head of Municipal Business Strategies and Development

We ask and answer key questions and highlight munis by the numbers providing a quick

30-day visible supply, in billions

The Bond Buyer

One-month yield change in percentage terms, from 4/28/23 to 5/31/23

Refinitiv MMD Curve, US Department of Treasury, from May 15, 2023 to June 14, 2023

Municipal/Treasury bond ratio

Thomson Reuters TM3, as of June 14, 2023

This article was written by

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
2.77K Followers
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.