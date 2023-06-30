Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luminar: Car Crash In The Making

Jun. 30, 2023 10:28 AM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

  • Luminar Technologies' growth narrative is overshadowed by its persistent lack of profitability.
  • The company's unprofitable business model raises concerns, with losses reported at the gross margin level.
  • High expectations for Luminar's revenue growth rates in 2024 may leave little room for positive surprises.
  • With significant cash burn and limited cash reserves, Luminar faces the possibility of slowing down expansion or diluting shareholders to raise capital.
Lidar Autonomous Self Driving Driverless Vehicle Finding Parking On Road

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is growing at breakneck speed and has a very compelling narrative to go with its growth rates.

The problem, I argue, has less to do with its narrative, and more to do with its unrelenting unprofitable business. In

LAZR revenue growth rates

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.52K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Comments (2)

p
patientbull1
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (268)
paying vendors in stocks - that is funny indeed.

well, vendors if they are so keen can buy stocks in open market when paid in cash.

But, I suspect they will be paid at least $1.5 dollar worth of stocks for $1 of goods sold which then they will dump in open market as soon as possible. I think next would be car manufacturers will ask for free warrants for buying LIDARs from them. It's all monopoly money.

Shenanigans to the next level indeed...
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (639)
I used to own LAZR. 600 billion in debt, 400 million in cash, and it keeps burning in the furnace. My problem with sensors, who is writing the software? LAZR Or every car manufacturer that uses them. Going to take AI to solve Level 4-5.
