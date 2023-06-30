Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sequans: Finally Ready To Achieve Its Potential

Jun. 30, 2023 10:38 AM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)2 Comments
Prati Management
Summary

  • Sequans, a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices, is expected to provide significant upside with its stock potentially doubling over the next year.
  • The company's Taurus 5G chips are expected to capitalize on the growing 5G/4G Cellular IoT market, projected to exceed $3 billion by 2025.
  • SQNS can achieve $125M+ of annualized product design wins by 2023YE, not reflecting the “opportunity pipeline” where SQNS is likely to solidify new 5G chip relationships and receive up-front payments.
  • The company is set to become a leader in the 5G chip market with its “Taurus” line and is expected to capitalize on the growing 5G/4G Cellular IoT market, projected to exceed $3 billion by 2025.
  • The company is also a potential takeout candidate, with a target price of $6-8 per share based on 4-5x EV/sales valuation.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

Sequans (NYSE:SQNS) is a microcap opportunity likely to provide significant upside. This has been that "promising company" since its IPO back in 2011 and enthusiasm over the potential market for its chip designs drove the stock to the high $60s. After reaching that all-time

Historical SQNS Chart

Historical SQNS Stock Chart (Tradingview.com)

Global Cellular IoT Chipset Shipments Share by Vendor 2022

Global Cellular IoT Chipset Shipments Share by Vendor 2022 (Counterpoint Research Global Cellular IoT Module and Chipset Tracker by Application)

Selected Sequans Notes to the Financial Statements

Selected Sequans Notes to the Financial Statements (Sequans)

This article was written by

Prati Management
Richard Prati has nearly 40 years of equity analysis and investment experience and spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street in various positions including the co-founding of American Technology Research and ultimately selling the company in 2008. Experience in public and private global equity analysis and investing. BS in Economics from Vanderbilt and MBA from the University of Rochester.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQNS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

L
LetsGo!
Today, 11:30 AM
Hi Prati Management. I hope you are right. I have been in and out of SQNS over the past 5 years and it has been painful. Hopefully their time has FINALLY arrived. Time will tell. Thanks for the well written article.
Prati Management profile picture
Prati Management
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (1.85K)
@LetsGo! - I hope so as well. I have read a lot about this company over the years, and have been following it for a while. This is clearly a speculative name. But I think we are getting very close and taking a 12-18 view from here, I think the company has a good chance to execute and create significant value for shareholders. I think there is also a very reasonable chance for an M&A opportunity here. It has taken a while, but I think we are finally close enough that at these levels, it would seem a good risk/reward.
