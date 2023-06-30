Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Is The 'Average Investor Allocation To Equities' Telling Us?

Jun. 30, 2023 10:46 AM ETSPX, SPY1 Comment
Jim Colquitt profile picture
Jim Colquitt
2 Followers

Summary

  • The "Average Investor Allocation to Equities" chart suggests a projected annualized return of -0.07% over the next 10 years for the S&P 500 Index, indicating increased market volatility and potential recessions.
  • The fair value model for the S&P 500 Index suggests a potential decline of approximately 41% to reach fair value, which is not unprecedented in market history.
  • Recessions and down markets can be emotionally challenging, but developing a systematic process to remove emotions from decision-making can lead to better results during difficult market cycles.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jim Colquitt as a new contributor.

This article was written by

Jim Colquitt profile picture
Jim Colquitt
2 Followers
Mr. Colquitt is the founder and President of Armor Index, Inc. and is responsible for the development of the firm’s proprietary algorithm. Prior to Armor Index, Inc., Mr. Colquitt held various positions over his almost 20-year career in the investment management business, including roles that focused on – investment strategy and asset allocation; fundamental, quantitative and econometric research; security valuation; portfolio construction and portfolio management; model portfolio development and trading. Mr. Colquitt graduated from Texas A&M University with dual Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in Management and Marketing and a Master of Business Administration degree with a specialization in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
robertlgriffin
Today, 11:39 AM
I don't pretend to understand all of the author's graphs and conclusions, but I looked at 6 different anchor equity holdings in my 100 name portfolio (KO, SO, JNJ, PM, KMB and O) and they all showed projected increases in earnings per share over the next 3 years anywhere from zero to 14%, but mostly in the 5% or so range. Maybe the expectation is for PE compression and maybe something bad is going to happen after the third year, but I'm far from expecting a flat decade for the S&P 500. 30% of the S&P is in 6 or 7 names and if you look at their earnings projections you see double digit growth rates. I would be happy with total returns of 5 to 10% over the next decade.
