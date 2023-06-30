Justin Sullivan

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) arrives at its $157-$190 primary bullish target I outlined several months ago with Seeking Alpha, in this article we will look into where this enormous bull run for the tech giant may take a pause and if investors should join the run at these equities present price.

Before we move on, I think it's important to do a little how and why on this stock and where this move upwards started.

I noted in a previous article approaching this time last year that Apple was on course to create an enormous bullish wave, one having potentially bottomed in June 2022 at $129.

Ultimately this bullish buy up faded with the Jackson Hole speech that killed off the whole market's attempted breakout to higher pastures and Apple reached $176 in August turning negative on the back of the speech doing a full 360 on what was a very positive bounce in consecutive months.

What followed was essentially a flop and drop towards previous support around the $130 region, which could not hold either and created a new low to eliminate that potential bullish structure at $123 it was to be.

This has led us to, firstly, a third wave breakout from that low of $123 - $157 on the weekly chart with a $190 target while we await a wave pattern to form on the monthly chart which, if it does, will have quite a significant northern price target.

Over the past weekend I noticed comments on my previous Apple article asking as we arrive at target, what's next?

The previous article was based on where we may get the all important rejection on the monthly chart, with the $190 price region being a possibility. Why does a three-wave pattern need a rejection? The market must find enough sellers in, for example a monthly period, to create a bearish rejection candle in a three-wave pattern so that this can be broken above and onto its next price area. So far, the market cannot find enough sellers to create this candle, but it will come. Once it does come, we can then have another probable price target cemented, but for now we have to stick to the parameters of the weekly chart to speculate what may be next.

So why has there been no pause in appetite for this stock recently?

There appears to be several factors. Firstly, Apple has just neared a $3 trillion market value, closing Wednesday's trading session at $2.98 trillion, according to Refinitiv data. A truly remarkable figure for the world's most valuable company.

As the AI generation festers rapidly, Apple also released its reality headset on June the 5th, and the company will be hoping this can add significant growth in its already very successful tech line up.

While recent quarterly earnings results weren't spectacular, they still came in above analysts' expectations and the company known for continuous stock buybacks, it could be argued that Apple has shifted to somewhat of a safe investment in a jittery global climate.

Now we will move to the charts to look at where this tech giant may land next price wise, as we await a monthly rejection candle for a future price target.

Apple weekly chart (C Trader )

We can see on the weekly chart above the initial breakout at $157 arriving at its target for third wave completion, a few cents away from $190.

Additionally, there has been another wave breakout within this move which we can see below on the weekly chart with a target of $205 before the next stop i outlined of $211.

Apple weekly additional target (C Trader )

Lastly, we can look at the monthly chart and see an array of green candles off the low of $123 with the distant possibility that Apple may even reach $265 in this move alone before finding a rejection. This it has to be said is improbable but not impossible.

Apple monthly chart (C Trader )

To finalize, I expect Apple to see the $205-$211 price region as the next stop within the next 30–90 days where we could see the pause in bullish appetite temporarily, and I am waiting for the wave two to form in this potential three-wave pattern that could take this equity towards the $300 region.