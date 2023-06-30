Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: The Bull Run Could Pause Very Soon (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 30, 2023 10:47 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)4 Comments
Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's stock recently reached my bullish target of $157-$190, may pause soon, but it is unclear where.
  • Despite the lack of a pause in the stock's rise, I believe that a bearish rejection candle in a three-wave pattern will eventually appear, which will help determine the next probable price target.
  • I anticipate that Apple's stock will reach the $205-$211 price region within the next 30-90 days and is waiting for wave two to form in a potential three-wave pattern that could take the stock towards the $300 region.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) arrives at its $157-$190 primary bullish target I outlined several months ago with Seeking Alpha, in this article we will look into where this enormous bull run for the tech giant may take a pause

Apple

Apple weekly chart (C Trader )

Apple

Apple weekly additional target (C Trader )

Apple

Apple monthly chart (C Trader )

This article was written by

Justin Ward profile picture
Justin Ward
1.8K Followers
Justin Ward is known for his precision in predicting future prices for major equities - Indices and commodities.2023 CALLS:Nvidia $187-$267. Nvidia achieved $267 in April 2023. Additional target of $445.Meta $124-$240 Meta achieved $240 in April 2023.Netflix$330-$500 outstanding.Apple$157-$190 outstanding.Microsoft $263-$314 Achieved May 2023.Google $101-$121. Achieved May 2023. Additional target of $160.If you would like to contact Justin you can do so through Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.Linkedin/JustinWardYou can find the link to the book below.https://www.barnesandnoble.com › t...The Ward Three Wave Theory by Justin Ward | NOOK Book (eBook)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

z
zogs
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (46)
Shorts going to get squeezed more.
b
bturley
Today, 11:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (176)
That is okay! Let it rest for a little while. I don't mind.
Elopsson profile picture
Elopsson
Today, 10:59 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (257)
I am thinking about using Apple Pay now because it’s tied up with Goldman Sachs. I was not a big apple fan until the younger folks in the family. Enlighten me to the benefits of FaceTime and other features of the Apple family. I think an iPad is in my future.
r
rockjcp
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (7.25K)
Read this for last decade!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.