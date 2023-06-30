Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Thesis

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is an industry leader underpinned by a portfolio of brands with a global presence. The company's loyalty program, "Hilton Honors," remains one of the fastest-growing hotel loyalty programs, accounting for 62% of occupancy in Q1 23. Hilton's business is very capital-light and is riding some nice tailwinds, such as an increase in user penetration and hotel users. I assign a hold mainly because of the current valuation. I will explain each of my thesis's key parts in the following sections.

Company Overview

I think Hilton deserves no introduction, nevertheless. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is one of the biggest businesses in the hotel industry. The main business segments are ownership, management, and franchising. Hilton is one of the largest and most diversified hospitality companies in the world, with 7,215 properties comprising 1,133,277 rooms in 122 countries. The company owned 19 brands as of December 31, 2022.

Created by the author using 10-K

Hilton vs Industry

Hilton has done pretty well compared to the U.S. hotel industry for quite some time now. The metrics below are used by almost every hotel company in the industry. These metrics measure how efficient a hotel is, and so far, Hilton seems to be ahead of most of the industry.

Created by the author using statista Created by the author using statista Created by the author using statista

ADR demonstrates how effective a hotel is at maximizing room prices, while revenue per available room indicates how successful a hotel is in filling the rooms. The occupancy levels indicate what percentage of rooms were occupied at a given period.

Created by the author using Statista

Above is the American customer satisfaction index for hotels in the United States from 2008 to 2023. Hilton ranked third in 2023, behind Hyatt and Marriott. There wasn't a big difference between the three companies. Both Hyatt and Marriott had a score of 80, while Hilton had a score of 79. However, The firm did score above most of the industry.

Hilton Loyalty program

Hilton Honors is a free-to-join guest loyalty program that supports a portfolio of brands. The members of the program accounted for 62% of nights booked in Q1 23. The program has partnerships with American Express, airlines, rail and car rental companies, Amazon, Lyft, and others. The program provides targeted marketing, promotions, and customized guest experiences to 158 million members. The loyalty program encourages members to allocate more of their travel spending to Hilton hotels. Consumers are clearly loving the program, as it has more than 158 million members, representing 19% growth year over year. This program can serve as a customer base for any new hotel owner that operates under one of Hilton's brands. Customers also benefit from the program as they get to redeem their points on Amazon, spend free nights, travel with the firm's exclusive partners, and so much more. I expect the company to keep adding more benefits and perks to the program because it has helped them drive customer retention and overall growth. The more people that join the program, the higher the occupancy level.

Capital Light

Hilton's business operates more as a franchisee than an owner. Which makes it spend less capital on building and owning hotels. The company only owns about 3% of the total rooms under its umbrella. 22% of the rooms are managed by the company for the benefit of a third party; fees generally consist of a base management fee and an incentive management fee. 75% of the rooms are licensed to other Franchisees that pay a royalty fee, generally based on a percentage of the hotel's monthly gross room revenue and, in some cases, may also include a percentage of gross food and beverage revenues and other revenues, as applicable. Although this type of business model has perks, it can also be a double-edged sword. I will discuss the negative side of it in the risks section.

Tailwinds

Revenue in the hotel industry is expected to grow at an annual compounded growth rate of 4% from 2023 to 2027. User penetration in the hotel industry is expected to hit 16.8 in 2027, up from 14.8 in 2023. As the penetration rate increases, so does the industry's revenue. Thus increasing Hilton's revenue as well. Hotel users are expected to grow by 120 million from 2023 to 2027. The company outlined in its 2022 investor presentation that it currently has 3.7x as many rooms under construction globally as its current share.

Company's investor presentation

I expect Hilton's room expansion to be one of the fastest-growing in the industry because it controls about 15%-20% of the rooms under construction in the global hotel industry pipeline. I believe that if Hilton is successful in adding more rooms, it will eventually expand its market share. Hilton has also added several brands in the past few years, including Spark and Tru. ADR is already back above Pre-covid levels, despite occupancy levels not having fully recovered, which means the firm is making more money from the rooms it rents compared to Pre-covid despite having fewer guests.

Created by the author Created by the author

Valuation

My fair valuation of Hilton is $133 per share, which represents a downside of 5% from the current price of $139. My valuation implies a P/E ratio of 24.80x and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.51x for 2023. The main revenue drivers in my model are industry, user penetration, and hotel guest growth. I expect total revenue to grow at an annual compounded growth rate of 9% from 2023 to 2027. I expect the company to generate ~$10 billion in Free cash flow from 2023 to 2027. Using a discount rate of 9.43%, I discounted the future cash flow into the present. I arrived at an equity value of $36 billion.

Risks

1) I will now discuss the negative side of the franchisee business. Franchisees mostly undergo a lot of leverage to buy into the franchise, and many might not survive economic downturns. If the franchisees defaulted, that could disrupt Hilton's long-term earning power. Plus, the hospitality business is very competitive, and to succeed, one needs to be in the right area, in good economic condition, and have a management team that knows what they are doing. These factors are hard to come by, and not every hotel can proudly say they have them.

2) Another risk is competition. As I said before the hotel industry is very competitive. Companies like Airbnb (ABNB) can cause distributions mainly because of its frictionless experience. This is one of the reasons I believe Hilton should keep investing in their brands to stand out from their competitors.

3) Illnesses such as COVID-19 force consumers to cut spending on travel, which in turn affects not just Hilton but both the hospitality and travel industries. This is why in 2020 Hilton's RevPAR dropped by 58%, causing a 54% decline in revenue. Such illnesses can cause the company's cash flow to decline significantly, which can affect its ability to support its debt repayments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Considering the risks associated with Hilton, I assign a hold on it mainly because of the current valuation. $139 per share seems fairly valued to me despite the long-term growth aspect and the dominant business model. So far, Hilton's capital-light approach has worked, and management is clearly on the right path. The loyalty program is growing fast and reached a peak of 158 million members in Q1 23. I believe that the company should keep investing in the program to strengthen its brand image so it can stand out from competitors and drive customer retention.