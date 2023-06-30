Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Accenture To Invest $3 Billion In AI. Is This Good For The Stock Outlook?

Jun. 30, 2023 11:00 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)CAPMF1 Comment
Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Accenture, one of the world's largest IT service providers, has seen consistent growth over the past decade. However, the company's recent reports showed a slowdown in business activity.
  • Despite these short-term challenges, long-term prospects remain intact and the development of Artificial Intelligence technology further strengthens them.
  • Loyal to its long-term strategy, Accenture is investing $3 billion in developing Artificial Intelligence technology for building new competencies.
  • We believe the risk/reward is skewed on the downside due to current valuations.

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Company overview

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is the world's largest provider of IT services and solutions. It employs >730k employees in >120 countries. The company offers a combination of consulting and IT services to the public sector and corporate. Revenue is distributed almost evenly

market share IT providers

(Source: IDC & Bloomberg Intelligence)

attrition rate - employee turnover

(Source: Annual reports)

valuation metrics)

(Source: Bloomberg & author)

This article was written by

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.23K Followers
Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

AWFE92 profile picture
AWFE92
Today, 11:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (45)
its one of the best run IT consulting/SI companies in the world. But they are services. So when they say they will invest in AI, it essentially means, hire more people in AI unit. that does not end up creating a lot of IP. So in the long run it will drive more AI projects for them, but that's it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.