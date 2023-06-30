JackF/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While there are some near-term headwinds due to the impact of rising interest rates on the housing market, JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is executing well and was able to grow revenue last quarter through price increases as well as market share gains from struggling competitors in Europe. I believe the company should emerge stronger on the other side of this housing cycle thanks to its improving execution. Further, JELD-WEN is expected to benefit from long-term secular growth trends, such as the increasing number of U.S. homes entering the remodeling age, the underbuilt U.S. homes market, and rising home equity. These factors should further contribute to the company's revenue growth in the new residential and R&R (Repair and Remodel) business over the coming years.

In terms of margins, the company is doing a good job in terms of cost-saving measures, targeting $100 million in savings from specific projects and ongoing operational efficiencies. This coupled with price increases should more than offset cost inflation and result in margin expansion.

Presently, the company's stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.99x, and I believe it can see a positive re-rating as management continues to implement productivity and growth initiatives. The company's good growth prospects and potential of re-rating of valuation multiple make it a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After seeing good growth during the lockdown, the company has started feeling pressure from rising rates and some weakening in consumer spending due to high inflation. In Q1 2023, the Europe segment of the company faced headwinds from volume decline and currency translation, primarily due to weak economic conditions across most of the region. As a result, the Europe segment experienced a year-over-year decline of 3.3% in revenue, amounting to $312.5 million.

On the other hand, the North American segment saw year-over-year revenue growth of 6.3% to reach $768 million. This growth was driven by strong pricing during the quarter, which more than offset the negative impact of volume decline in the segment. Additionally, the Australasia segment achieved a growth of 13.3% in revenue, driven by higher volume and pricing. These strong results in North America and Australasia helped offset the negative impact from the Europe segment, resulting in an overall revenue growth of 4.4% to $1.22 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

JELD-WEN Historical Sales (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, the company is likely to face continued pressure due to higher interest rates and the current inflationary environment. However, the good news is that the trends in the housing market have been less bad than feared. If we look at the latest US housing starts data from May, it surged to 1.63 million starts in May which is a 13-month high and a meaningful improvement versus April 2023's 1.34 million starts. In Europe, while the housing industry is seeing a slowdown, the company is capitalizing on the opportunity presented by macroeconomic challenges by capturing market share from struggling suppliers in the region.

Further, it's worth noting that the company has announced the sale of the Australasia segment to Platinum Equity as part of its business simplification strategy, and the first quarter of 2023 will be the last quarter reporting segment details within the company's continuing operations. The divestiture of this segment should help management focus more on its core U.S. and European markets which is a long-term positive.

Additionally, the company can benefit from long-term secular tailwinds, such as historically underbuilt U.S. homes and an increasing number of homes entering the prime remodeling age, along with rising home equity. These factors are favorable indicators for consumer spending on residential new construction and R&R, respectively, further supporting the company's revenue in the long term.

Overall, while there are near-term headwinds, the company should emerge stronger on the other side of the cycle once the housing market stabilizes.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

The company's margins have been impacted by high-cost inflation in recent quarters. However, management has done a good job in terms of increasing pricing and improving productivity which has helped the company more than offset inflationary headwinds last quarter. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 80 basis points year-over-year to 7.6% in the first quarter of 2023, with all three segments experiencing positive margin growth during the quarter. The North American segment's margin grew by 100 basis points year-over-year to 10.3%, primarily driven by positive price/cost realization.

In the Europe segment, productivity gains and positive pricing helped to offset the negative impact of currency translation and volume decline. As a result, the segment achieved a year-over-year margin expansion of 110 basis points, reaching 5.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

The Australasia segment, on the other hand, experienced a 60 basis point year-over-year margin growth, reaching 8.9% for the first quarter of 2023.

JELD-WEN margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research) JELD-WEN Segment margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, the company is actively working on simplifying its business, improving its cost structure, and implementing a transformation plan to reduce operating costs and enhance commercial excellence in the near term. Management expects these efforts to drive cost savings worth $100 million in 2023. One example of this initiative is the company's centralized logistics program in North America to optimize its transportation network and improve shipment visibility for its customers which should enhance operating efficiency and save $15mn in annual costs.

Additionally, the company is also working on rationalizing its network footprint. For the North American interior door business, the company has strategically relocated production to sites closer to customers, aiming to optimize production efficiencies and further support long-term margins. Furthermore, the closure of the Atlanta Doors facility, which was announced in January, is expected to deliver approximately $11 million in annual cost savings upon completion.

The company plans to use a part of these savings to prioritize investments in projects with strong payback potential (eg. factory automation) to further improve margins in the coming years. In addition to these productivity initiatives, the company should also benefit from future price increases and the carry-forward impact of price increases from last year.

While the company's margins face some headwinds in the near term due to volume deleverage and cost inflation, its price increases and productivity initiative should more than offset it and result in margin expansion. I believe the company is still in the early phases of implementing productivity initiatives and for the next couple of years, I expect productivity initiatives to continue helping margins.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company's stock is currently trading at a P/E of 12.99x, based on FY23 consensus EPS estimates of $1.36. While it is a slight premium versus its 5-year average forward P/E of 12.77, it is a meaningful discount versus the sector median P/E of 17.14x. I believe the stock can see a positive re-rating of its valuation multiple as it continues to implement its productivity initiatives and invests a part of the cost-savings in automation and growth initiatives. The company was able to post better-than-expected results last quarter as these initiatives gained initial traction.

Further, the company is also planning to use ~$450 mn of proceeds from the Australasia segment divestiture to reduce its leverage (net debt to EBITDA) below 3x by the end of this year. This improvement in the balance sheet should also help the company invest in long-term growth and improve its valuation multiple.

I believe the housing market should also bottom out in the current year as interest rates peak and we may see a recovery over the next couple of years. So, for medium to long-term investors, the stock can offer a good upside. Hence, I rate it a buy.