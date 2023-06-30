Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NiSource Stock Looks Fairly Valued

Jun. 30, 2023 11:45 AM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NiSource Inc. is an $11-billion market-cap energy holding company operating as a regulated natural gas and electric utility in the United States.
  • The company reported strong financial results for Q1 2023, with an adjusted net income of $343.0 million or $0.77 per share, beating the consensus forecast.
  • The company is actively transitioning its generation portfolio to retire all coal-fired generation by the end of 2028 and plans to invest heavily in capital expenditures.
  • The dividend yield is ~3.7%, in line with the industry average. But my DDM model says the stock has limited potential.
  • In my view, NiSource is a Hold, not a Buy, at its current price.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

The Company

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is an $11-billion market-cap energy holding company operating as a regulated natural gas and electric utility in the United States. It has 2 operating segments: Gas Distribution Operations (85.2% of total EBIT) and Electric Operations (14.7%), according to

NI's 10-Q

NI's 10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

NiSource's IR presentation

NiSource's IR presentation

Seeking Alpha Premium [author's notes]

Seeking Alpha Premium [author's notes]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Argus Research [June 28, 2023 - proprietary source]

Argus Research [June 28, 2023 - proprietary source]

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.45K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.34K)
Good call, Danil. I own EPD, CHK and PXD for nat gas/energy exposure with higher distributions and dividends.
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Today, 12:58 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.07K)
@ndardick thank you for reading!
Great picks 👍
I’m thinking of initiating a coverage on EPD. What do you think?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.