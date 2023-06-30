NiSource Stock Looks Fairly Valued
Summary
- NiSource Inc. is an $11-billion market-cap energy holding company operating as a regulated natural gas and electric utility in the United States.
- The company reported strong financial results for Q1 2023, with an adjusted net income of $343.0 million or $0.77 per share, beating the consensus forecast.
- The company is actively transitioning its generation portfolio to retire all coal-fired generation by the end of 2028 and plans to invest heavily in capital expenditures.
- The dividend yield is ~3.7%, in line with the industry average. But my DDM model says the stock has limited potential.
- In my view, NiSource is a Hold, not a Buy, at its current price.
The Company
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is an $11-billion market-cap energy holding company operating as a regulated natural gas and electric utility in the United States. It has 2 operating segments: Gas Distribution Operations (85.2% of total EBIT) and Electric Operations (14.7%), according to the latest IR presentation. The company distributes natural gas to around 859,000 customers in northern Indiana and serves approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It maintains a network of about 54,800 miles of distribution pipelines and 1,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Additionally, NiSource generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to about 486,000 customers in 20 counties in northern Indiana, and also engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. The company owns and operates various power generation facilities, including coal-fired, combined cycle gas turbine, natural gas, hydro, and wind units.
NiSource reported strong financial results for Q1 2023, with an adjusted net income of $343.0 million or $0.77 per share, beating the consensus forecast of $0.75. Revenue increased by ~5% to $1.97 billion, YoY:
The company's Gas Distribution Operations segment accounted for 77% of Q1 2023 revenue, while the Electric Operations segment contributed 23%. NiSource achieved revenue growth in both segments, with Gas Distribution operating revenue increasing by 7% to $1.54 billion and Electric Operations revenue rising by 8% to $466 million. NiSource secured rate case settlements, including a $292 million revenue increase in the NIPSCO electric rate case, and implemented new rates for Columbia Gas of Ohio.
Side note: In the context of the energy industry, a "rate case" refers to a formal proceeding conducted by a regulatory authority to review and set the rates that a utility firm may charge its customers for providing services such as electricity or natural gas.
NiSource has made efforts to strengthen its financial position by selling non-core assets and managing expenses and working capital. It recently agreed to sell a minority stake in its NIPSCO utility - Indiana's largest vertically integrated electric and gas distribution company [1.3M customers] - to Blackstone for $2.15 billion. The company already maintains investment-grade ratings [BBB+/stable from S&P] and has a solid balance sheet with total cash with a net available liquidity of $2.3 billion and a debt level of $11.6 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% on long-term debt. The execs said the NIPSCO deal implies an equity value of $10.8B and an enterprise value of $14.3B for 100% of the entity, Seeking Alpha News reported [link above]. And that means that NI now has more flexibility to service the debt and maintain relatively good metrics for its solvency, in my view.
NiSource is actively transitioning its generation portfolio to retire all coal-fired generation by the end of 2028 and achieve significant carbon intensity reductions. To achieve this, the company plans to invest heavily in capital expenditures [CAPEX], projecting spending of $3.3 to $3.6 billion in FY2023, $2.6 to $2.9 billion in FY2024, and a total of $15 billion between FY2023 and FY2027.
According to the CEO, the company launched Project Apollo, an enterprise-wide transformation project that is expected to deliver $40 million to $60 million in annual savings starting in 2023 - that's about 7% on top of TTM net income to put things in perspective.
From what I see, NI's dividend looks safe and likely to grow modestly. In February 2023, NiSource increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.25 per share, equating to an annual yield of approximately 3.7%. Dividend estimates for 2023 and 2024 are $1.01 and $1.07, respectively. In the next 3 years, the rate is projected to grow with a CAGR of ~3.8%, according to Seeking Alpha Premium:
As far as I can tell, NiSource is doing everything right, divesting itself of old, unpromising projects and investing in new infrastructure that will meet the new regulations. The only question is the price - how attractive is NI stock to buy at current levels?
Valuation
The company has paid dividends quarterly and consistently over the years. After declining sharply since 2010, the dividend yield has stabilized at 2.4% to 3.6%. The stock is currently trading just at the upper end of this range, indicating a slight discount in valuation in the context of the recent few years:
If we try to somehow quantify these values using the DDM model, then with a cost of equity of 7.5% and a dividend growth rate of 3.8%, the fair value of the stock should be ~$28.92 per share, which is about 6.4% higher than the last closing price.
Argus Research analysts have a different view on NiSource's fair value:
We maintain the view that NI shares are attractively valued at their current price range of around $27. When considering the fundamentals, the shares trade at a P/E multiple of 17.9 based on our 2023 EPS estimate, which is in line with the average multiple of 17.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities. Additionally, the price/sales multiple of 2.0 is below the peer average of 2.4, indicating potential undervaluation. The PEG ratio of 2.3 is also below the peer average of 2.8, suggesting a favorable valuation relative to expected growth. Moreover, the dividend yield of approximately 3.7% aligns with the industry average, making it an appealing investment. Consequently, we reiterate our BUY rating on NI shares and set a 12-month target price of $34.
Source: Argus, author's paraphrasing and emphasis added
Concluding Thoughts
I can't fully share the optimism of analysts at Argus and BofA - the latter firm's analysts also have the NI stock on their Buy list, along with several other Utility stocks. In my opinion, the company is not cheap enough if we also take into account the growth rate amid valuation multiples - even in Argus' visualization, this is clear to the naked eye:
My DDM model showed only 6.4% potential growth, which is too little compensation for the risks the company is taking by selling the NIPSCO utility and investing in multi-year projects. Yes, the growth from the new investments is expected to lead to additional revenue growth, but the room for upside seems to be quite limited, in my view.
So NiSource is a Hold, not a Buy, at its current price.
Thank you for reading!
This article was written by
The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.
A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.
During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.
