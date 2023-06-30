Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Vs. Toyota: High Level Views

Jun. 30, 2023 11:47 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, TM, TOYOF5 Comments
Keith Williams
Summary

  • Share price charts don’t lie. Tesla is a clear winner over Toyota both in the long term and also the past six months.
  • In 2022, Tesla’s operating margin of 16.8% was second to Ferrari (24%) while Toyota was ranked 10th (7.2%).
  • Toyota still seeks to prolong cars with an internal combustion engine and hydrogen vehicles, while Tesla is focused on the BEV (battery electric vehicle).
  • Tesla is building a substantial stationary battery business along with its car business, which in Q1 2023 produced the world’s best selling car (Model Y), the first time a BEV has achieved this. Toyota’s plans outside of making cars are vague.
  • I argue that in times of great change, companies that focus on the future of a major transition are a better bet than companies seeking to maintain the status quo.

Tesla Model Y Performance Edition

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I watch the dramatic changes as the world gets serious about electrifying transport. It's clear that BEVs (battery electric vehicles) have reached critical mass and the scale of adoption of BEVs in all forms of

5 yr stock price charts for Tesla and Toyota

Tesla versus Toyota 5-year chart (Seeking Alpha)

comparative 1yr stock charts for Tesla and Toyota

Tesla versus Toyota 1-year chart (Seeking Alpha)

comparative 6mth stock chart for Tesla and Toyota

Tesla versus Toyota 6-month chart (Seeking Alpha)

Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYDDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

m
martyr1777
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (10.14K)
Yeah, I'll take the non-volatile not over valued stock that pays a dividend over the one which is extremely volatile with large downside risks.
Juan Carlos Zuleta profile picture
Juan Carlos Zuleta
Today, 12:41 PM
Analyst
Comments (1.54K)
In today's automotive industry, Tesla seems to be a much better investment than Toyota. But BYD appears as the runner-up.
R
Raymond99
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (386)
Why are we comparing Tesla versus Toyota? There is no comparison.

I'm a Tesla shareholder so the neverending Tesla stock pumps we see on SA all day every day are appreciated, but sometimes you guys don't even pretend it's not just a stock pump piece.

This reminds me of an article I saw Tesla versus Rivian, a company whose 2023 production target is 50K vehicles.

My challenge for you is show me projections for:
● Tesla versus BYD (2023 - 2026)
● Tesla versus Ford (2024 - 2026)

Let's at least make it look like there's real competition. Tesla wouldn't be deep discounting prices if there was no competition.

Challenge accepted?
c
360carguy
Today, 12:24 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
Interesting. No mention of Toyotas investments and production plans for solid state batteries that could be a game changer with extended range. History proves Toyota is the world’s best car company when looking at quality, efficiency, shareholder and customer value creation. Not to mention the art of the strategic long view. Read The Toyota Way. Toyota will be there with EV’s when the infrastructure and cost equation makes sense. Their hybrids are the best propulsion solution in the industry; affordable, great mpg and selling profitably for many years. I hold considerable positions in both companies. And I will be long on both. Never bet against the big red machine that is Toyota. They admire Tesla but they are laser focused in challenging them and have more resources than anyone in the industry.
U
User 28897925
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Absolutely spot on views. Thank you.
