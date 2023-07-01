Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio: John's May Update - Don't Let YTD Returns Fool You

Jul. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETAFCG, AFL, APLE, AVA, BP, BPAQF, BRX, CCI, CDNUF, CDUAF, CDUTF, CDUUF, CLDT, CLDT.PA, CNAUF, CNUTF, COLB, CSX, CU.PRC:CA, CU.PRD:CA, CU.PRE:CA, CU.PRF:CA, CU.PRG:CA, CU.PRH:CA, CU.PRI:CA, CU.PRJ:CA, CU.X:CA, CU:CA, CUTLF, CVX, D, DE, DLR, DLR.PJ, DLR.PK, DLR.PL, DUK, DUK.PA, DUKB, EAFAX, ECFAX, EFRRX, EIFAX, EPD, EPR, EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG, ET, ET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, EVFAX, HR, ICE, IRM, KMI, KRG, LOW, MAIN, MO, O, OSK, OXY, OZK, OZKAP, PACW, PACWP, PEP, PFF, PFXF, PIINX, PIMIX, PIPNX, PNW, PONAX, PONCX, PONPX, PONRX, QQQX, QYLD, SNAXX, STAG, SUI, SWVXX, SWX, T, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, TD, TD.PFA:CA, TD.PFB:CA, TD.PFC:CA, TD.PFD:CA, TD.PFE:CA, TD.PFI:CA, TD.PFJ:CA, TD.PFK:CA, TD.PFL:CA, TD.PFM:CA, TD:CA, TDBCP, TDBKF, TFC, TFC.PI, TFC.PR, TNTTF, TROW, UTF, VLO, VTR, WPC, WRK3 Comments
Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
12.31K Followers

Summary

  • John's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,398.58 of dividend income for May 2023 vs. $1,166.62 of dividend income for May 2022.
  • John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $328.9K as of May 31, 2023, vs. $374.8K on May 31, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 5.17%.
  • John's Roth IRA had a balance of $196.5K as of May 31, 2023, vs. $222.5K on May 31, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 5.16%.
  • Only one company paid an increased dividend during the month of May.
Man being fired at his job and leaving the office

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

I think it's worth reiterating what I wrote about in my article Undervalued Dividend Stocks Watchlist - What Goes Up Must Come Down where the recent rally we saw in the last few weeks really hasn't been anything more than

This article was written by

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
12.31K Followers
Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI, COLB, EPR, ESS, KMI, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

wealthcoach10 profile picture
wealthcoach10
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (34)
I'm interested in how John and Jane handle the added work that the mlp holdings bring. I agree they are fantastic income vehicles. However, I always worry about the added potential for having to file taxes in different states. Is this a valid concern? K-1 forms are an easier obstacle to overcome once you get comfortable with the process, I know.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (113)
Thanks for the article and update Mathew. I am long KMI and will continue to hold, but I have much stronger positions in ET, EPD, and ENB. Smaller positions in other pipeline companies. I am very bullish long term on NG and LNG.

As far as the overall economy, my crystal ball is as fuzzy as everyone else's. But my gut still makes me uncomfortable. The consumer is driving this economy and I am afraid they are about to crash. Credit card debt continues to rise to historic levels, the impact of interest rate rises is not fully embedded yet, and student loan payments will take over 1B a month out of the economy. The consumer savings rate is lower than it has been in decades. I know that there is still 1T in savings, but I think that is mostly higher networth people parking money at 4 - 5 percent and doesn't represent the typical consumer.
P
Pippy54
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (379)
Very interesting to see a portfolio with real-time dynamics of monthly withdrawals and market fluctuations. I like the inclusion of cd and preferred shares to help cover the monthly withdrawals but why is KMI on the chopping block (too much energy exposure) but not CCI? Not that I have any preference of one stock over the other, but maybe sell half the CCI and buy preferreds or good dividend growth fund like VIG?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.