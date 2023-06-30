Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

What's next for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock? No one knows for sure, and I don't claim to know it all. Case in point, in my last Apple article, I rated the stock a hold based on a few fundamental and technical reasons. But the stock has since outperformed the market handily. However, despite eating a bit of crow, I can now say with higher confidence, backed by data, that Apple's stock is now as over-valued as ever. Hence, I am presenting 5 reasons why I expect Apple's stock to fade after topping $3 trillion market cap.

A little recap of Apple's upcoming historic moment before we look into the reasons. Apple is once again on the verge of breaking the $3 trillion market cap barrier. You may recall that Apple already accomplished this feat back in January 2022 before inflation and interest rate fears combined to bring the market down the rest of 2022. As we arrive at half-time 2023, the market in general and the tech-heavy Nasdaq in particular, have come back roaring. Apple, for its part, is up about 52%, and is about 40 cents per share short from reaching $3 trillion again.

With that backdrop out of the way, let us now get into my 5 reasons.

The Calm After The Storm

In marathons, runners have periods where they do quick miles (say, sprints) after recuperating a little. They don't stop per se but run optimally for a few miles in between before they accelerate in an attempt to get their best finish ever. After all, no one has infinite energy. Nor do companies have access to infinite consumer dollars. Apple (the company and stock) has been running the perfect marathon for almost three decades now, since Steve Jobs' return in 1997. There have been periods of great excitement, followed by periods of lull. It is fair to say we are in a period of excitement now. AKA, the quick miles. It is natural for the company, stock, and investors to expect and even need a period of lull shortly. I am not saying we are looking at a repeat of January 2022 here, but once the $3 trillion mark is breached, I believe there will be a period of consolidation, if not a sell-off before the stock marches towards its next targets.

At $3 trillion market cap, Apple is more valuable than every country in the world barring the United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, and India. At $3.2 trillion, the UK and India, the world's most populous country, are barely above Apple's worth. There is only so much overall wealth in the world.

The EoQ Effect

It is no secret that hedge funds look at maximizing their quarterly performances by utilizing every legal trick available in the books. When you review your quarterly performance with your clients, you don't want to be in either of these situations:

1. Not having one of the best performing stocks

2. Too much exposure to a single stock

Those two points are a little contradictory in the sense, if a fund is sitting on massive Apple gains, end of quarter is typically not the best time to sell your shares as you'd want to tout your best performance. Similarly, if you don't have any exposure to, say Apple, you'd want to add some shares for a token presence. I believe Apple, and any other strong performing mega-cap, benefits from both thoughts during bull runs. Once Q3 trading begins, I expect funds to trim their gains in Apple and other big winners as they try to rebalance their portfolio for optimal performance.

Priced for Perfection

I believe analyst price targets are almost too optimistic for popular stocks. After all, you don't want to be the one with the lowest price target for the most popular stocks, and it is easy to understand the pressure to one-up each other. With that in mind, Apple's median price target of $189.50 has already been breached and even the street-high price target of $220 is only 15% from here, which doesn't provide much margin of safety in my opinion on the back of a 50% run.

Apple's earnings estimates have remained fairly constant, with the current quarter's estimates dropping by only about 4% over the last 90 days. Estimates for FY 2023 and 2024 have remained more or less constant. This supreme confidence in the company's earnings power may have the opposite effect if the company just meets these lofty expectations.

Historically Overvalued

As of this writing, Apple's stock is trading at a forward multiple of 32. Going back to 2010, only twice has Apple's stock been more overvalued, as indicated by the red circle below. Even if Apple were to reach that multi-year high multiple of 35, we are talking about up upside of $18 from here.

In the age of "revenue over profits", Price-to-Sales ("P/S") ratio has gained importance. Apple is actually at its highest point ever, with a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 8. As a comparison, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), often the poster child of overvalued mega-caps, is trading at P/S of 10. As much as I love Apple and its products, I can make a better case for buying Tesla at 10 P/S than buying Apple at 8. Examples being that Electric Vehicles have more market penetration opportunities and Elon Musk still going strong.

Finally, on valuation, Seeking Alpha quant ratings rates Apple's valuation as "F", and justifiably so.

Technically Extended

This feels like an irony for me, as I've argued many times in the past that Apple was undervalued, although it was literally a decade ago. Apple's overvaluation is confirmed by a few technical indicators as well. The stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") stands at nearly 80, while the text-book definition of an over-bought stock is 70.

The highest Apple's RSI ever reached in the last years as 84.91 in late 2018, once again leaving little room for upside if history is any indication.

Conclusion

I am far from an Apple bear, and I still hold the stock. I believe the company has a lot of things in its favor except stock valuation. For example, Apple's Vision Pro has generated a lot of buzz, although there are questions swirling about the price tag as usual. But knowing Apple's history, price has never stopped consumers from indulging in its best in breed products.

Although I don't have clients to answer, I agree with the funds that feel the urge to hold onto Apple shares, even if it means a reduced stake. I recently trimmed my position in Apple to help fund a personal asset purchase, but I still am long Apple. I've also considered selling covered calls on my holdings, including Apple. While I believe Apple's stock is over-valued here to purchase, I cannot find too many better places to park some of my investment dollars, especially since I am sitting on massive gains like most long-term investors in Apple likely are.

However, your returns are determined by your buying price and future performance and not the past-stellar performance, as Apple-stellar as they've been. In short, valuation matters. Even for the richest company in the world.