Apple: 5 Reasons I Expect A Fade

Jun. 30, 2023 12:03 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)5 Comments
Summary

  • Apple, Inc.'s stock is up more than 50% YTD as valuation has reached multi-year highs on both Price to earnings and Price to sales metrics.
  • The stock is priced for perfection here, as technical indicators confirm the overvaluation story.
  • I expect hedge funds to trim their gains in Apple and other names as we enter Q3.
  • Despite being confident about the overvaluation thesis, I rate the stock a hold and recommend trimming strategically.

What's next for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock? No one knows for sure, and I don't claim to know it all. Case in point, in my last Apple article, I rated the stock

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

