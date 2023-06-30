f11photo

Although risky at times, emerging market investments provide valuable diversification benefits as they tend to possess low correlations to developed markets. Moreover, emerging markets contain high anticipated growth, allowing investors to access high-return assets.

Many speak of China as though it's the only emerging market investment option. However, activity in Latin America is rising, with growth anticipated to proliferate. One of the most talked-about Latin American markets is Chile, a resource-rich nation with an interesting political landscape. In addition, the nation's resources are aligned with tomorrow's economy, providing it with much potential.

With various inflection points occurring in Chile, the question becomes: Are Chilean stocks undervalued?

Let's traverse into an analysis of the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) to find out.

Risk Premiums Are Abating

Sometimes we need to dumb an analysis down a little bit and focus on the salient features instead of looking at overly complex variables. I would like to do just that today by observing Chile's financial market risk premiums.

Firstly, inflation has started tapering in Chile, and the talk of the town is that Latin American nations might lead the way with interest rate cuts. Although we believe interest rates will stay higher for longer than most believe, Chile's softening inflation provides positive signs as it indicates that the market might start pricing an interest rate pivot (remember, the stock market prices in advance).

Chile Inflation (Trading Economics; National Institute of Statistics)

For those unaware, inflation level and inflation uncertainty are primary variables included in stock risk premiums. If you're also unaware of risk premiums' influence on valuations, here's a simple explanation: In isolation, asset valuations are inversely related to risk premiums, and a downward trajectory of RPs, suggests a potential uptrend in asset prices.

As displayed below, Chile's risk premiums surged in 2022 as global energy and food prices stimulated broad-based product and service price surges in emerging markets. However, as illustrated before, Chile's inflation rate has found calm, lending the market the necessary latitude to lower its risk premiums, which led to a near 10% year-to-date surge for the iShares MSCI Chile ETF.

Chile Risk Premiums (marketriskpremia.com)

Lithium Mining Support

Approximately 28.20% of the ETF's exposure consists of basic material stocks and 21.80% of its stock-specific exposure belongs to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), which is the world's largest lithium producer. However, note that the ETF's exposure is to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.'s class B preferred shares.

Portfolio Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

The significance of the iShares MSCI Chile ETF's exposure to lithium is underappreciated by many. Chile possesses approximately 9.3 million proven metric tonnes of lithium, making it the breadbasket for renewable energy batteries.

Lithium Reserves by Country (Statista)

Mines within the lithium industry present serious cash-on-cash returns, with some achieving IRRs of more than 800%. There are currently 45 operating mines in the world; however, we anticipate this figure to scale significantly to service the lithium battery industry's forecasted compound annual growth rate of 19.3%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. is already operating at a scintillating 38.63% normalized EBITDA margin, illustrating the feasibility of mining the commodity. Moreover, the company is anticipated to ramp up production by 14% per year (mostly in Chile), allowing it to ascertain sustainable dominance within the lithium arena. Such expansion, coupled with high-profit margins, will likely add to SQM's net asset base, concurrently bolstering the iShares MSCI Chile ETF's valuation.

SQM

Although we concur that an analysis of the ETF's entire exposure must be considered to draw a conclusion on its destiny, we think lithium mining might be the ultimate catalyst. In isolation, lithium mining will likely add to the ETF's valuation. Additionally, success within the lithium mining sphere will result in positive externalities within Chile, allowing other sectors systemic tailwinds.

Political Shift

Usually, I do not particularly appreciate discussing politics on Seeking Alpha. However, the current political landscape within Chile is critical to the stock market as there is a pending tilt in the nation's free market dynamics.

Sidenote: By ignoring sociology and political biases, I tried confining Chile's current political landscape and the possible impact thereof on the private sector.

For those unaware, Chile's political situation is on a knife's edge, with Gabriel Boric's left-wing party and Jose Antonio Kast's conservative party running neck-and-neck. Boric beat Kast in the 2021 presidential election; however, the material circumstances of Chilean citizens have weakened severely since then, leading to a shift in support toward Kast, whose party recently secured 22/50 seats in a constitution vote, which could see a rewrite of the Pinochet-era document.

In our view, the current political trend in Chile will not necessarily lead to a Kast presidency. However, the stock market will likely price the conservatives' progress (as mentioned before, the market is priced in advance). Again, leaving sociology and biases behind, evidence suggests that the conservative party's liberal economic beliefs might spur on the private markets via sector break-ups (leading to higher industry competition), enhanced foreign direct investment, lower taxation, and more efficient trading of commercial property rights.

Our knowledge and theory tell us that liberal economic policies (not to be confused with liberal social policies) provide the best probability for the private markets to flourish, therefore, dispensing a strong base case for our claims. Moreover, Kast's comments on "opening up" lithium mining to non-state-owned enterprises (particularly foreign companies) speak volumes as it suggests that his regime is pro-FDI, which lends an opportunity to a better national balance sheet.

Return Prospects

Let us speak about potential returns for iShares MSCI Chile ETF investors.

Firstly, it should be noted that the vehicle possesses extraordinary historical dividend yields. However, it must also be considered that it has lost nearly 40% of its value since listing, meaning that much of its attractive dividend yield is non-organic.

Dividend Yield History (Seeking Alpha)

Despite much of the ETF's dividend yield growth deriving from price declines, its relative valuation metrics are depressed. For example, the ETF's price-to-earnings ratio of merely 4.89 suggests that the market underestimates the ETF constituents' net income numbers. Moreover, we think its price-to-book ratio of 1.11 implies that its asset base is still undervalued, considering a fair price-to-book value range is usually below 3.

In essence, although risky, the numbers suggest the ETF provides lucrative total return prospects for both income-seeking and value investors.

Risks

The iShares MSCI Chile ETF possesses a monthly value-at-risk number 1.76 times as high as the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), illustrating its excess risk over the U.S. stock market. In our view, this number might exacerbate in the coming years as political tensions between Boric and Kast rally; moreover, the material circumstances of emerging market citizens were dealt a blow during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, meaning it might take a few years for Chile's average consumer to regain positive sentiment, which could affect many of the ETF's non-export constituents.

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

Lastly, Chile's yield curve remains inverted, meaning the bond market believes it is running a high risk of a deep recession. Thus, the ETF's 11.87% exposure to the financial sector and its 10.85% exposure to consumer cyclical companies might act unfavorably in due course.

Chile Yield Curve (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

Final Word

Our analysis shows that, although a high-risk asset, the iShares MSCI Chile ETF provides a high total return opportunity. Various inflection points, such as a break in inflation growth, receding risk premiums, political competition, and lithium industry expansion, might play a key role in upping the ETF's fair value.

Strong buy rating assigned for iShares MSCI Chile ETF with a twelve-month horizon in mind.