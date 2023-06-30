Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Stock: Get Off The High (Risk) Way

Jun. 30, 2023 12:34 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)XPEV, NIO, BYDDF, BYDDY, LI, XPNGF7 Comments
Summary

  • We remain sell-rated on Tesla stock, as we believe the company’s 132% YTD rally is not driven by fundamentals and believe the stock doesn't present a favorable risk-reward profile in 2H23.
  • We expect Tesla’s financials to be under pressure due to the price cut strategy, despite Musk’s recent efforts to raise prices back up.
  • The company is also facing increased heat from the competition in Europe and China, and we see Tesla’s market share shrinking toward 2026.
  • Additionally, the stock is trading at unjustified premium multiples, trading at 6.1x EV/C2024 sales versus the peer group average of 3.3x.
  • We might’ve been early with our sell rating previously, but nevertheless see Tesla stock deflating in 2H23; we recommend investors count their profits and explore favorable exit points out of the stock.
Aerial view directly above electric car being charged

Teamjackson

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is gradually giving back gains from its YTD rally, dropping roughly 9% over the past five days. We maintain our sell rating on the stock; we might've been too early to the bearish party with

image1.png

Bloomberg

image5.png

Tesla 1Q23 Production and Deliveries

image2.png

Tesla 1Q23 Earning Results

image4.png

Tesla 1Q23 10-Q

image3.png

TSP

image6.png

TSP

Comments (7)

t
thatswhatshesaid
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (2.11K)
🤡🤡🤡
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (7.57K)
No risk!
No reward!
Stay long!
e
echochristopher
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (696)
"Tech Stock Pros" have an interesting rating history on TSLA.
- Buy @ $214 in November
- Sell @ $150 in December
- Sell @ $160 in April

A classic case of sentiment buying and selling. If you are bullish in the long term for TSLA as you claim, you would be buying all these dips.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (640)
Should have bought when the p/e was inline with McDonalds in January. Tesla will surprise with 450,000 on Sunday.
m
monkeywine
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (352)
Cover your short position. Your losses will only grow. Tesla is far more than just a car company, though it is the undisputed leader in EV autos. We’ve all watched those saying “SELL!” Since 2013. Wrong then and wrong now. Buy the disruptor not the disrupted.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 12:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.49K)
Sell? 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
j
jimi james
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (675)
Simplistic, and Wrong. You need a pair of BulletProof Shoes, in you line of work.
