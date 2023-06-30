Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DNP Vs. UTG: 2 Solid Long-Term Infrastructure Income Plays

Jun. 30, 2023 12:38 PM ETDNP Select Income Fund (DNP), UTGXLU1 Comment
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DNP Select Income and Reaves Utility Income are both solid long-term choices in the utility/infrastructure closed-end fund space.
  • UTG gets the edge over DNP due to its valuation, as the discount/premium can play a significant role in the outcome for investors.
  • Buying DNP at a premium of below 10% is generally a good buying opportunity, but even more ideally, it would be at a discount which doesn't come around often.
financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market on cityscape background

champc

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 16th, 2023.

Utilities haven't been having the best 2023; energy has been even worse off. However, being in the down

Sector Performance Through June 16th, 2023

Sector Performance Through June 16th, 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

DNP MRPS Leverage

DNP MRPS Leverage (Duff & Phelps)

DNP MRPS Leverage

DNP MRPS Leverage (Duff & Phelps)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

UTG Vs. DNP Industry Breakdown

UTG Vs. DNP Industry Breakdown (Reaves and Duff & Phelps)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

DNP Distribution History

DNP Distribution History (CEFConnect)

UTG Distribution History

UTG Distribution History (CEFConnect)

DNP Annual Report

DNP Annual Report (Duff & Phelps)

UTG Annual Report

UTG Annual Report (Reaves)

UTG Distribution Tax Classifications

UTG Distribution Tax Classifications (Reaves)

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Max 2.0
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (580)
Thanks for the analysis. I own both UTG and DNP. I have concerns about the low NII coverage for both funds and especially so for DNP with its sky high premium. I am not sure how both Utility funds can rely on cap gains to fund distributions as Gas and Electric providers are not known for high growth in share. price. Some how they make it work. The other similar fund you did not include is UTF. I own this one also and it appears to be more similar to UTG than DNP. Also my DNP shares have held up better than either UTG or UTF over the last couple of years despite the huge premium.
