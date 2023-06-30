Wall Street Lunch: Cool Inflation Caps Soft Landing Week

DNY59

It’s been a good week for economic data if you’re in the soft-landing camp.

Thursday saw a historically huge final revision in GDP to 2% and today’s inflation numbers showed some unexpected cooling.

The May personal income and spending numbers arrive with the Fed’s favorite inflation measure. That’s the personal income expenditures price index minus food and energy – or the core PCE index for short.

The headline inflation number cooled to a 0.1% month-on-month pace, while the core PCE, rose 0.3%, a tick under its April rate. On an annual basis, PCE rose 3.8%, well down from 4.4% in April. Core PCE was 4.6%. Both were lower the forecasts.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Stocks are rallying off the inflation number, with growth stocks the big beneficiaries as rates slide.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) gained more than 1%, while the S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) also gained. All the indexes are set for a weekly gain.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell to around 3.83%. The 2-year (US2Y) was off, around 4.85%.

Following the PCE report, the market priced in a lower chance of two rate hikes this year and the dollar eased further.

Michigan sentiment rose from its estimate, while the Chicago PMI rose a little less than expected.

As we round out the first half of the year, the S&P is up about 15%, with the Nasdaq up more than 20% and the Dow trailing up 10%.

Among stocks to watch, Apple (AAPL) is topping the $3 trillion level. Citi analyst Atif Malik started coverage on Apple with a Buy rating and a price target of $240. He says investors are underestimating the tech company’s gross margin expansion, with Apple "consistently" gaining market share from Android smartphone.

Tesla (TSLA) is expected to post a record when it reports Q2 deliveries sometime during the first few days of July – the whisper is this weekend. Expectations for deliveries are 445.000, with about 155,000 coming out of China. The consensus deliveries estimate has been moving higher over the last few weeks.

Nike (NKE) traded lower in premarket action on Friday after the company missed expectations on the EPS line for the first time in three years and set cautious guidance. Margins also fell compared to last year, due in part to a higher level of markdowns.

In other news of note, geopolitics continues to influence the semiconductor sector.

The U.S. and the Netherlands are expected to slap new restrictions on equipment sales to Chinese chipmakers this summer amid ongoing national security concerns.

Reuters says the U.S. will likely withhold more Dutch equipment from certain Chinese fabs, while the Netherlands plans to restrict chipmaking equipment from semiconductor giant ASML (ASML) and other companies.

The new Dutch regulations will include a licensing requirement for ASML's (ASML) deep ultra violet semiconductor equipment. Its extreme ultraviolent lithography machines are already restricted.

The new rules could come into effect in September.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

BofA strategist Michael Hartnett has a host of interesting numbers in his weekly Flow Show note.

The US budget deficit in the past 12 months is $2.1 trillion - or 8% of GDP. That's the largest in 60 years. There have been 89 central bank rate hikes this year, down from 292 in 2022.

If you exclude 28 stocks, the S&P has been negative for the year. The Big Tech 7 have seen a gain in market cap of $4.1 trillion. That's more than Germany's GDP.

If you just add the market cap of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), it's more than all emerging markets, a population of more than 6.5 billion people.

The worst performing asset class this year has been commodities, down 8.4%. It was the top performer in 2021 and 2022.

Globally, guess what is the first economy to get inflation back to 2%? That's Spain. And the UK is still dealing with food inflation at 20%.

And closer to Wall Street, the average annual rent of a 1-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $57,200.