Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

East West Bancorp: Investors Have This Gem Completely Wrong

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • East West Bancorp, a bank with a focus on servicing the lending needs of Chinese and Asian Americans, has grown to $64 billion in assets and operates in a unique hybrid space between the US and Asia.
  • The bank's stock has seen a significant fall due to the regional banking crisis. Compared to its peers, East West Bancorp has a high net margin and profitability, and it has successfully translated this into returns for shareholders.
  • While there are risks associated with investing in regional lenders like East West Bancorp, the bank has one of the strongest regulatory capital ratios for regional banks and its exposure to commercial real estate is not significant.
  • Selling puts could be an enticing way to invest in the bank or buying equity directly.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Long exposure shot of the road and city in the background in the evening, Los Angeles, California

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is a fascinating business that is not simply characterized as a "regional US lender". They celebrated 50 years of being in business in the heart of Chinatown in Los Angeles

Macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

Macrotrends 2023

EWBC Annual Report 2022

EWBC Annual Report 2022

David Huston, Stock Charts 2023

David Huston, Stock Charts 2023

David Huston, Stock Charts 2023

David Huston, Stock Charts 2023

Refinitiv

Refinitiv

EWBC Quarterly Report Q3 2023

EWBC Quarterly Report Q3 2023

OptionsStrat 2023

OptionsStrat 2023

If you'd like to learn more - take advantage of our 14-day free trial (new subscribers only) and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd

ANG Traders

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
364 Followers
An MMT-based analysis of the equity markets

David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery.

Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWBC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have sold cash secured puts in EWBC $50 July 2023 strikes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:51 PM
Premium
Comments (10.9K)
LA based:

“Los Angeles Office Vacancy Hits Record High As Defaults Grow”
www.propmodo.com/...
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Today, 1:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (273)
@OverTheHorizon thanks for commenting, care to elaborate on the relation to the investment case for EWBC though ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.