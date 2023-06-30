Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Imperial Petroleum: Shares Sell Off Following Dry Bulk Carrier Spin-Off - Hold

Jun. 30, 2023 12:48 PM ETImperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), IMPPP
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Following last week's spin-off of junior dry bulk shipper C3is, shares of both Imperial Petroleum and C3is have sold off.
  • Decline in Imperial Petroleum's common shares might be a result of spin-off traders exiting the stock.
  • In contrast, the massive sell-off in C3is appears related to a registration statement for a proposed equity and warrant offering filed with the SEC on Monday.
  • Offering has the potential to dilute existing C3is common shareholders by close to 80%.
  • Reiterating my "Hold" rating on Imperial Petroleum but assigning a "Sell" to C3is given the very real risk of substantial near-term dilution.

Note:

I have covered Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) (NASDAQ:IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Since its late-2021 spin-off from StealthGas (GASS), Imperial Petroleum's strategy to

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

