A Quick Take On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) has filed to raise $16.4 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The biopharma is a preclinical stage company developing THC-based treatments for anxiety and cognitive decline conditions.

MIRA is thinly capitalized and still at an extremely early stage of development, so the IPO would be ultra-high-risk.

I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Overview

Baltimore, Maryland-based MIRA Pharmaceuticals was founded to develop a drug candidate for the treatment of various "neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders."

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Erez Aminov, who has been with the firm since April 2023 and was previously the founder of Locate Venture Group, a consulting firm that advised a number of early-stage life science companies. Mr. Aminov has also served as president of Finds4 less, a distributor of electronics and gaming products.

The firm's drug candidate, MIRA1a, is being developed for treating anxiety, cognitive decline, and chronic pain by "selectively targeting the cannabinoid type 1 ("CB1") and cannabinoid type 2 ("CB2") receptors."

MIRA has booked a fair market value investment of $8.8 million in equity as of March 31, 2023 from investors, including George Cappy and other individual investors.

MIRA's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the global market for anxiety and depression was an estimated $17.8 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $24.5 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are growing awareness and desire for anxiety and depression treatments, due in part to the recent ill effects of the global pandemic.

Also, the chart below shows a summary of the market, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth through 2030:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage life science company in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the following periods:

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $1,349 in cash and $2.2 million in total liabilities.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals' IPO Details

MIRA intends to raise $16.4 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that there are no legal proceedings against the firm that would have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Kingswood Investments.

Commentary About MIRA's IPO

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the further development of its drug candidate.

The firm's lead candidate, MIRA1a, is being developed for treating anxiety, cognitive decline, and chronic pain by "selectively targeting the cannabinoid type 1 ("CB1") and cannabinoid type 2 ("CB2") receptors."

The market opportunity for treating anxiety and depression is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements.

The company's investor syndicate does not include any known life science venture capital firm investors nor any strategic pharmaceutical company investors.

Kingswood Investments is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the past 12-month period.

Given the firm's extremely early stage of development and thin capitalization, I'm not optimistic about MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s prospects as a publicly traded company.

When we learn more information about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.