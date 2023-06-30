Michael M. Santiago

Introduction

As an investor focused on dividend growth stocks, I always seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets, primarily equity. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The financial sector is attractive following the collapse of several regional banks. I prefer the major players within the industry, as they are more tightly regulated, which means there are lower risks while they are using their size to gain market share and grow. One of the companies I am following closely is Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and I will analyze it in this article.

I will analyze Goldman Sachs using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

The Goldman Sachs Group provides various financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities, and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for the purchase of goods or services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Goldman Sachs have increased by 37% over the last decade, with a steep decline since 2021. The reason for the decrease was 2021 was a unique year in terms of financial activity, mainly in the tech sector. The company grows by increasing the amount of assets under its supervision, offering more services to even mainstream clients, and charging fees for its services and supervision. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Goldman Sachs to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~3% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown much faster, yet it has suffered a significant decline since the peak of 2021. The company plans to increase profitability by lowering expenses by cutting thousands of positions in 2023. It also plans to expand its offering in wealth management towards business areas where it can charge clients more, such as alternatives, thus increasing the margins of the business. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Goldman Sachs to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~12% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company has been paying dividends without reducing them since 2010 and the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008-9. The dividend has been increasing over the last 11 years on an annual basis. The company pays a 3.1% yield which is attractive, and the dividend seems safe with a payout ratio of 37%. The current ratio leaves the company with a margin of safety as its revenues and EPS can fluctuate, as the graphs above show. The company aims to be a reliable dividend payer for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the generous dividends that Goldman Sachs pays, the company also returns capital to its investors via buybacks. These buybacks support EPS growth by lowering the number of shares outstanding. The company has reduced the number of shares by more than 26% over the last decade, and as long as the share price is attractive, the buybacks will be highly efficient and will keep supporting investors' returns.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/B (price to book value) ratio is banks' and financial institutions' most common valuation metric. Currently, Goldman Sachs is trading for one time its book value. In my opinion, this is an attractive valuation for such a high-quality company. As the company aims for a 16% return on equity, buying the company's shares at book value can help investors make a stable double-digit annual return.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs shows that Goldman Sachs is also attractively valued from a price-to-earnings ratio perspective. The company has grown at a 10% annual rate and an average P/E ratio of 12 over the last two decades. The P/E ratio is around 10.5, and the forecasted growth rate is 12%. Therefore, I believe that while the company is not extremely cheap, it is attractively valued.

FAST Graphs

Opportunities

The first opportunity in this business for Goldman Sachs is its leadership position and diversification. It is the world leader in mergers and acquisitions and equity underwriting. It is also a leader in managing and supervising equities and fixed income. The company is diversified, giving services to high-net-worth individuals, companies, and financial institutions. Its diversification allows it to offer a solution for every need. As the graph below shows, it has a vast portfolio with every asset class to support the growth of its clients and strives to achieve that 16% return on equity.

Goldman Sachs Investors Day 2023

Goldman Sachs has another opportunity to grow through its private banking and wealth management segment. The company serves 16,000 ultra-high-net-worth clients, and most of them have tended to do business with Goldman Sachs for over a decade. The wealth management fees have grown by 12% annually over the last three years, and the company is also focusing on lending to its private clients. The lending business has grown 17% annually over the previous three years. It has more room to grow by reaching out to more clients and leveraging the higher interest rates.

Goldman Sachs Investors Day 2023

Another growth opportunity for Goldman Sachs is marketing and managing alternative assets products. While there is a trend towards simple and low fees investments regarding equities and fixed income using index funds, alternative assets cannot be covered. Every purchase is unique, making it impossible to mimic an index. Therefore, it is a segment where Goldman Sachs can offer unique opportunities and charge more for them. Since 2019 the fees from these assets have grown by 16% annually, and they are forecasted to grow by 10% more in the coming two years.

Goldman Sachs Investors Day 2023

Risks

The first to consider is the challenges posed by competition. Apart from contending with other renowned investment banks like Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs also faces the risk of competition from more cost-effective alternatives like ETFs and emerging startups that boast superior wealth management capabilities through advanced technology and enhanced analysis. This competitive landscape requires Goldman Sachs to continually adapt, innovate, and ensure it answers clients' needs beyond decent returns.

In the short term, recessions pose significant risks for Goldman Sachs. During economic downturns, the demand for financial services declines. Market volatility and decreased investor confidence can shift clients into safe possibilities with lower fees, such as money market funds. As a result, Goldman Sachs must closely monitor economic indicators. As it does watch, its COO is concerned with the state of the American consumer. While he doesn't believe we are going into a recession, he thinks we will see a slowdown and even a contraction in the economy.

And so we, generally speaking, are pretty cautious about what we think will happen with the U.S. consumer. I don't know whether it predicts we're going to have a recession or not, but it feels like we're going to have a contractionary environment for a period of time.

(John Waldron - President and Chief Operating Officer, Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, June 2023).

If a scenario of a recession will materialize, it will most likely affect the stock market. The stock market will decline significantly as the economy hits a hard landing. Lower stock and bond prices will likely result in lower assets under supervision for Goldman Sachs. So it will suffer three times. Investors will shift towards safer, lower-fee products, investors will make less activity, and the total value of the assets will decrease.

Conclusions

To conclude, Goldman Sachs is a blue chip company with a stable operation. The company shows sales and EPS growth which fuel dividend and buyback growth. The company enjoys what I believe to be a great position that allows it to keep growing in the future by leveraging several growth opportunities, mainly in its wealth management and alternative assets segments. This position is excellent for Goldman Sachs as investors and clients seek trusted financial institutions.

While there are risks to the investment thesis, such as weakness in the world economy and the American economy in particular, the company has the size and experience to deal with the storm if it comes. Moreover, the company's current valuation leaves investors with some margin of safety even if the EPS becomes more volatile. Therefore, I believe shares of Goldman Sachs are a BUY.