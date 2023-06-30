Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Virgin Galactic: Shareholder Value Deterioration Set To Continue

Nikolaos Sismanis
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I question Virgin Galactic's nature as a sustainable, for-profit company, suggesting it may be more of a testing ground for future spaceflights.
  • I argue that Virgin Galactic's losses should keep widening due to a lack of future cash flow potential and a lack of a roadmap toward improving the bottom line.
  • Eventually, I believe that Virgin Galactic's need for continuous capital raises and growing indebtedness will keep destroying shareholder value.
Financial crisis down 3d red arrow economy business graph on money crash market background with bankruptcy decrease bad finance chart diagram or loss investment economic recession sales and low price.

Lemon_tm

I rarely adopt a bearish stance when it comes to stocks. Typically, my investment approach leans towards either being strongly bullish on prospective opportunities or, alternatively, completely disregarding them. That said, on certain occasions, the bearish argument becomes so compelling that it cannot be overlooked.

Virgin Galactic's Quarterly Net Losses

Virgin Galactic's Quarterly Net Losses (Koyfin)

Virgin Galactic's Total Debt & Outstanding Shares

Virgin Galactic's Total Debt & Outstanding Shares (Koyfin)

Virgin Galactic's Stock Losses & Short Interest

Virgin Galactic's Stock Losses & Short Interest (Koyfin)

Nikolaos Sismanis
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.49K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

J
JohnVB
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments
Raising $300 million at the market before this first launch definitely diluted the shareholder base. Then they follow that up with another $400 million at the market. If this stock slides low enough it will be at the $700 million market cap.

This stock has no future. This is not even a point A to point B type of business model where you can take a flight to go somewhere. This is a point A to point A type of travel. To be able to take a flight from New Mexico to say LA you would need a lot more energy than what is being used now. Maybe 10X more energy. No matter how you tweak the shape of the design of the aircraft you won't get 10X more power. They would have to devise a better means of propulsion in which case $700 million in capital raise is not enough to come up with that. About 2 maybe 3 years from now they will be back to the market again to do another money raise.

So I don't see this stock as being a good viable hold either.

I agree with this author's points.
Nikolaos Sismanis
Nikolaos Sismanis
Today, 2:28 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments
@JohnVB Thanks for further trashing $SPCE, and glad you enjoyed the article!
