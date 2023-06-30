Lemon_tm

I rarely adopt a bearish stance when it comes to stocks. Typically, my investment approach leans towards either being strongly bullish on prospective opportunities or, alternatively, completely disregarding them. That said, on certain occasions, the bearish argument becomes so compelling that it cannot be overlooked.

With this article, my intention is to instill a healthy level of skepticism regarding Virgin Galactic's (NYSE:SPCE) investment prospects and, ideally, articulate the reasons why I firmly believe the company will continue to deteriorate shareholder value, despite the recent (and momentary) surge triggered by the company's news update regarding its commercial launch phase.

A Serious Business, Or A Money-Losing Testing Ground?

To accurately assess the essence behind my thesis, we must determine the true nature of Virgin Galactic. Does it stand as a genuine profit-driven enterprise or a cash-vacuum testing ground? Personally, my perspective aligns with the latter view.

Why? Well, Virgin Galactic presents itself as a visionary venture aimed at revolutionizing space travel. Yet, the company remains elusive in providing a comprehensive roadmap to investors, outlining the concrete steps that will lead to its ultimate realization. While it's common for companies to lose money in their early stages, management teams usually provide a strategic roadmap demonstrating tangible progress toward developing the said company into a sustainable and profitable venture. So far, we haven't gotten any such roadmap from Virgin Galactic.

In the meantime, the lack of potential customer interest, mounting losses, and lack of tangible progress raise concerns that Virgin Galactic may operate as a testing ground for space flights rather than attempting to create a viable and sustainable enterprise.

The Spaceflight Experience

Before I attack Virgin stock, let me briefly comment on the company's single highlight throughout its history: the flight of VSS Unity back in the summer of 2021.

Undeniably, Virgin Galactic's founder, Sir Richard Branson, and his team accomplished a successful journey to the edge of space aboard the VSS Unity in June 2021, bolstering the company's claims of offering awe-inspiring views of Earth and fleeting moments of weightlessness. However, it is imperative to recognize that this single flight's triumph does not guarantee the replicability of Virgin Galactic's operations or the generation of viable customer demand.

On a more personal note, I recall watching the live stream of the Unity 22 spaceflight and asking myself what the hype was all about. It didn't look impressive two years ago, and returning to the same videos today conveys the very same feeling. Remember that we landed on the Moon in 1969 with the Apollo Guidance Computer's (AGC) clock running at about 1.024 MHz and 2 kilobytes of RAM. I don't see how Virgin Galactic's flights can be seen as revolutionary or even fun, to begin with, so that they would attract enough customer demand.

What's The Business Model Again?

Since the high-profile demonstration by Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic has experienced considerable setbacks. Incurring hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, deferring the launch of a second suborbital spacecraft, and facing difficulties in selling tickets, the company's financial performance raises concerns.

Notably, Virgin Galactic has managed to sell a modest 800 tickets, with the initial 600-700 reservations secured in 2021. However, it is important to highlight that these tickets were priced at $200,000 each, which does not adequately reflect the true market demand, especially considering the current price of $450,000 per ticket. In fact, the company never talks about or guides with regard to the ongoing demand for its spaceflight experience. For investors, this translates to being completely in the dark when it comes to future revenue generation, let alone the intricacies of achieving profitability.

Overall, the lack of comprehensive data pertaining to Virgin Galactic's cash flow under normal operational conditions hampers accurate assessment. Even the company's recent update on its timeline for commercial operations fails to address this concern, as it conveniently omits crucial figures related to flight frequency and alternative revenue sources.

At this point, we have to be skeptical. Part of a management team's job is to "sell" the company's stock as a promising and worthwhile investment. This could be through delivering solid results or providing forward guidance. In the case of a more early-stage company like Virgin Galactic, I would expect that management talks about the potential TAM or different cash flows scenario based on a wide range of "reasonable" projections. Unfortunately, we are not provided with any key metrics such as flight margins, fuel costs per flight, spacecraft maintenance schedules, etc.

This alone should convey that management likely has no clue when it comes to any valid timeline regarding future revenue or profit targets.

Simple Projections Expose An Unclear Business Model

Since Virgin's management won't provide us with such critical data to model future cash flow scenarios, we will have to resort to our own napkin math to try to evaluate the company's future potential. Spoiler alert: The numbers don't look promising and even expose the lack of a sustainable business model

Assuming the company maintains its initial plan of three flights per month, accommodating six passengers per flight, as demonstrated by Richard Branson, it would take more than three and a half years* to fulfill existing reservations before generating any additional revenue. In fact, even under this optimistic scenario, the company would struggle to generate sufficient cash flow to cover its widening (and I highlight the word widening) losses.

* (800 tickets/6 persons per flight = ~133 flights. At three flights per month that's ~3.7 years)

Speaking about losses, Virgin Galactic reported its largest net loss to date in Q1-2023, amounting to approximately $159 million, a significant increase from the $93.1 million net loss in the third quarter of 2022. Disturbingly, the company's losses have exceeded $566 million in the past year alone, and the trend continues to worsen quarter after quarter.

Virgin Galactic's Quarterly Net Losses (Koyfin)

But at some point, as revenues grow as the company scales, Virgin Galactic might be able to narrow these losses and even turn in a profit, right? I would say that this is incredibly unlikely. To underscore the staggering challenges Virgin Galactic faces, my napkin math shows that it would require an extraordinary annual influx of approximately 1,260 individuals, each willing to pay a staggering $450,000, just to offset its last twelve-month losses. This calculation merely accounts for the break-even point and does not pave the way for substantial profitability.

Furthermore, this assessment assumes a static loss figure, which seems improbable given the consistent widening of Virgin Galactic's losses. After all, for Virgin to scale its operations (more staff, advertising, etc.) to facilitate a growing number of regular flights, it should require even more money. But the most crucial issue is that there is no way (in my view) that Virgin will be able to attract such a high influx of potential spaceflight passengers on a sustainable basis, to begin with. Sooner or later, they will run out of ultra-high-net-worth individuals willing to enter their crazy-looking craft, assuming the demand is there in the first place.

Why I Believe The Stock Is Going To $0

The main point of my thesis is that due to the aforementioned factors, Virgin Galactic shareholders will come to the realization that the company's steady accumulation of losses will inevitably drive down the value of the stock to $0.

To put this matter into perspective, Virgin Galactic's current rate of losses indicates that the company has no more than a year and a half before its financial resources are depleted entirely. This predicament arises from the fact that the company's remaining cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amount to a mere $874 million, while, as mentioned earlier, the company has recorded losses of over $566 million in the last twelve months alone.

So what will management resort to in order to sustain its operations? The answer is crystal clear: They will do what they have consistently done in the past; issue additional debt and/or equity, effectively placing the burden on existing shareholders.

Interestingly, this concern appears to hold little significance for the management, evident in the appalling 45% surge in Virgin Galactic's share count since its initial public offering. Essentially, the company is flooding the market with new shares while also taking on debt to keep itself afloat.

Virgin Galactic's Total Debt & Outstanding Shares (Koyfin)

Ironically, immediately after the recent share price surge following the company's nothing-burger news, Virgin filed to sell another $400 million worth of stock. It's getting to the point that this company gradually evolves into a big scum plundering investors' money and not a sustainable enterprise.

With no observable catalyst to generate revenues, this money-raising strategy is expected to persist "indefinitely." Consequently, shareholders face the risk of continuous dilution, rendering them vulnerable to further declines in share value and reverse stock splits without any safety net to protect their interests.

The stock's 93% decline from its past highs as well as the gradually developing short interest, reflect these grounds.

Virgin Galactic's Stock Losses & Short Interest (Koyfin)

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that shares of Virgin Galactic will keep sliding lower over time as the lack of a viable business model and persistent financial losses raise substantial red flags. The already mounting losses, coupled with the dwindling timeframe before its financial resources run dry, make Virgin Galactic's heavy dependence on debt and equity issuance a grave concern for existing shareholders.

To remain "in business", Virgin Galactic's management will have to continuously rely on keep borrowing money and issuing more shares, destroying shareholder value by the quarter. Its most recent actions once again proved this. Consequently, it appears highly unlikely that Virgin Galactic stock will manage to retain any substantial value on a per-share basis in the long run.

It may be a gradual downward journey as some investors may still be willing to participate in capital raises based on future (empty) promises. I honestly don't see how Virgin will be able to reverse its rather pre-determined, value-destructing trajectory. Accordingly, I would advise avoiding this cash vacuum of a company altogether.