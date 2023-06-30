Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Builders FirstSource: Strong Cash Flows In Surging Housing Demand

Jun. 30, 2023 1:39 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. is priced at a cheap multiple of 9x forward free cash flow, a clear sign that it's undervalued.
  • Recent insights, such as increased housing starts and permits, suggest a growing demand for new properties, creating a housing supply shortage that benefits Builders FirstSource.
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. revenue is influenced by lumber prices, and current prices indicate the company is likely to generate significant free cash flow.
  • With its attractive valuation and potential for growth, Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock presents a compelling investment opportunity.
New residential construction beams framing home wooden building frame structure on of under construction

Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is priced at 9x forward free cash flow. On the surface this is cheap. But it's difficult to understand just how cheap this figure is without context.

Here, I argue that BLDR is probably

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.52K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLDR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

