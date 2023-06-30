photovs

Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is priced at 9x forward free cash flow. On the surface this is cheap. But it's difficult to understand just how cheap this figure is without context.

Here, I argue that BLDR is probably even cheaper than this figure. What's more, while I don't discuss this in this analysis, keep in mind that BLDR is a cannibal. Meaning, a business that is oozing free cash flow and uses that free cash flow to repurchase company stock.

BLDR Q1 2023

There's a lot to get excited about here, so let's jump right in.

Why Did I Change My Mind?

On countless occasions, I've stated that,

I maintain that this investment is very well set up right now to be a compelling investment to hold into year-end.

Essentially, I had made the case that I'd been lucky enough to make a good call on BLDR, but that towards the end of 2023, I would look to offload this business.

However, today, after considering new insights, I've decided that this is the wrong conclusion.

A superior conclusion is to actually buy more BLDR. Why? There are two critical insights that surfaced in the past few days that meaningfully change my whole investment thesis.

What Happened Recently?

This data for housing starts come out a few weeks ago, and what can you see?

Trading Economics

We see a significant spike in housing starts. So what does that actually mean? It means that despite the Fed's interest rate policy of sustainably higher for longer, this is categorically not slowing down housing starts.

Similarly, consider this chart showing housing permits that came out recently:

Trading Economics

Interestingly, housing permits improved to the highest number since November 2022, six months ago.

And I know the argument well, that interest rate impacts have long and variable lags. But this is not what the data is showing.

The jump in housing starts for the month of May plus the increase in building permits are not just ''some variability.'' It's a clear break from the previous trend.

I make the case that what's happening with housing starts in the U.S. is that many people have been locked up with a low-interest 30-year mortgage. Therefore, homeowners are not moving unless they are forced to move.

Consequently, this means that the housing supply is drying up. Hence, anyone that wishes to buy a house is being forced to buy up ''new properties''

So, why buy more BLDR?

Why BLDR? Why Now?

If you've followed my investment insights for a while, you'll have heard me say on many occasions that, while it's not imperative for a successful investment outcome, it does make the investment journey easier to invest alongside the sell side.

SA Premium

Because if you are consistently going against the sell side, at some point either they are right (and you are wrong), or they need to start upwards revising their estimates. And that's what I believe is happening in the graphic above.

Moving on, BLDR's business is contingent on lumber sales. If lumber prices go up, BLDR makes more revenue. And if lumber prices fall, BLDR could make significant losses. This is simple enough, it's not rocket science.

Indeed, the chart that follows I've shown many times already:

SA Premium

What you see above is that if lumber prices are in the ballpark of $400 to $500 BCF, this would see BLDR's EBITDA report around $2.2 billion in 2023.

Obviously, lumber prices have been very volatile this year. But what matters for you as the investor, is not the price that lumber has been in the past 6 months, what matters is what the start point from this point going forward the next 12 months.

Trading Economics

What you see right now, is that lumber prices are slightly higher than $500 bcf. Accordingly, this means that BLDR will probably make at least $1.8 billion of free cash flow. A figure that is down more than 50% from 2022, but very much in line with 2021.

It's probably redundant to make this comment, but if for whatever reason lumber prices were to remain in the high $500s bcf, this would, of course, dramatically change this whole equation. Why?

Because what I'm discussing here is an increase in lumber prices, this is not an increase in lumber volumes.

In practical terms, you are getting both higher volumes and higher prices. After all, this is a simple supply-demand balance. Nevertheless, I argue that if, for whatever reason, the price of lumber would stay at or above $540 bcf over the next 12 months, this could translate into BLDR printing more than $1.8 billion of free cash flow.

This is not a heroic assumption by any stretch. But something that I believe is very much possible.

BLDR Q1 2023

Note, I've assumed $400 million of capex to give me some margin of safety in my calculation. A figure that's 5% higher than the high end of BLDR's capex figure highlighted above.

Altogether, this means that BLDR is priced at about 9x free cash flow. There aren't too many companies outside of oil and gas that are priced at less than 10x FCF that are likely to grow from 2023 into 2024. BLDR is very compelling.

The Bottom Line

Builders FirstSource is trading at a low multiple of 9x forward free cash flow.

Moreover, the company is a cannibal, generating ample free cash flow that it uses to repurchase its own stock.

The increase in housing starts and permits suggests a growing demand for new properties, as homeowners are hesitant to move due to low-interest 30-year mortgages. This trend contributes to a shortage in housing supply, making Builders FirstSource, Inc. an attractive investment.

Additionally, BLDR's revenue is influenced by lumber prices, with higher prices resulting in increased earnings. Current lumber prices indicate that BLDR is likely to generate significant free cash flow, further supporting its investment potential.

Considering its relatively low valuation compared to other industries, Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock presents a compelling opportunity for growth.