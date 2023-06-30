Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sage Therapeutics: Zuranolone August Approval Likely, Opportunity Uncertain

Jun. 30, 2023 1:15 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)AXSM, JNJ, BIIB
Summary

  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. should find out in August whether its drug targeting major depressive disorder and postpartum depression, zuranolone, will be approved.
  • Zuranolone is being co-developed with Biogen, who made an upfront payment to Sage of $1.5bn, in 2020, and could pay another $1.5bn in milestone payments.
  • Sage stock traded >$150 back in 2019 before zuranolone's failure to meet endpoints in a key study dropped the share price by >50%.
  • Back then, analysts felt the drug could generate >$4bn in peak sales, but doubts over durability mean management are hoping for ~$1bn.
  • Even blockbuster sales may not be achievable in a crowded and fast-moving market - but the odds do at least seem to be in favor of an approval in August.
Professional Caucasian Female Psychiatrist is counseling and researching on website with laptop for treatment asian man at clinic office. Major depressive disorder patients and healthcare Concept.

cocorattanakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I first covered Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) over 3 years ago in October 2019, shortly after the launch of the company's first - and to date only - commercial product, Zulresso, indicated for postpartum depression ("PPD").

chart

Sage Therapeutics pipeline (Corporate Presentation)

chart

Sage - upcoming milestones (Corporate Presentation)

chart

SHORELINE study highlights (Corporate Presentation)

chart

MDD landscape (Corporate Presentation)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAGE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

