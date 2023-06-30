Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Case Against Nvidia Stock

Jun. 30, 2023 1:30 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)4 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past two months, Nvidia Corporation's market capitalization has ballooned over $300 billion.
  • Geopolitical and regulatory risks introduce uncertainty about whether or not the company will be able to sell products unimpeded overseas.
  • We believe the market is current pricing Nvidia Corporation stock under a best-of-all-worlds scenario.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

How High?

As even a casual reader of the financial press knows, artificial intelligence [AI] is the current thing. Other things in the recent past have occupied the top spot (cryptocurrency, augmented and virtual reality, etc.), but today, AI takes the top spot. As

NVDA market capitalization

Koyfin

NVIDIA revenue by segment

Company Filings

Nvidia geographic revenue mix

Company Filings

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.12K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
RichardH99
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (1)
I think the article makes some good points. But the thing the author doesn't mention is that NVDA is likely to blow away street expectations again this quarter and will probably continue to for several quarters. It is extremely likely that the street is by far underestimating NVDA's earnings. So a "best of all worlds scenario" has not been priced in at all, when it comes to earnings. And earnings are what drives the price of a stock.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (389)
@RichardH99 thanks for the comment—what metric makes you think that a few quarters of earnings surprises will justify the current valuation?
g
golfcat1
Today, 2:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (178)
Personally my money is & has been on Broadcom, AVGO. It also made a huge jump in value,for solid reasons.
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (389)
@golfcat1 thanks for reading and for the comment!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.