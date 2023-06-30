Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JinkoSolar Holding: Well Positioned For Growth In Upcoming Quarters

Summary

  • JinkoSolar's share price has corrected by 45% from its peak, while its 1Q EPS surpassed consensus by 353%. Further EPS beats are anticipated.
  • The polysilicon downcycle is expected to persist from 2H23-1H24, driven by a widening supply-demand gap. Consequently, JinkoSolar could benefit from higher unit profits for modules and increased downstream demand.
  • JinkoSolar's dominant position in TOPCon technology puts it in a strong position for growth. With a projected ~40% market share by 2023, JinkoSolar has high-margin opportunities ahead.
  • JKS stock appears to be a strong buy, with potential upside of 100%. The market is underestimating its profitability and competitive positioning, while concerns seem to be exaggerated.

Blue photovoltaic solar panels mounted on building roof for producing clean ecological electricity at sunset. Production of renewable energy concept.

Bilanol

Solar module shipment ranking in 2022. Jinko #1.

Source: Solarbe

Solar Value Chain

Source: Author's Compilations

Recent 6 months Polysilicon Price

Source: Bernreuter Research

TOPCon iss rapidly emerging from 2021 - 2027

Source: CPIA

TOPCon guidance

Source: Author's Compilations

Highest level of vertical integration. Improving margins. Still room for improvement.

Source: Author's Compilations

Geographcial Mix

Source: Author's Compilations

JKS geo mix over time. Very high export mix historically.

Source: Author's Compilations

JKS GPM by regions

Source: Author's Compilations

Tongwei's capacity vs peers

Source: Author's Compilations

TOPCon as a important growth driver for revenue and gross profit.

Source: Author's Calculations

JKS Consenus and Actual EPS

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Oriental Alpha profile picture
Oriental Alpha
1 Follower
Hong Kong Long/Short Equity investor with experiences hedge fund, Bulge Bracket investment banking and award-winning global stock pitch competition held by Point72. Enjoyed deep dive fundamental research on utilities, industrials, consumer discretionary and TMT sectors. Passionate in finding L/S opportunities with catalysts in 6-18 months.

Comments

