Himalaya Shipping: A Superior Way To Play The Dry Bulk Market
Summary
- Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is in a strong position to capitalize on the dry bulk shipping market, which is largely inelastic due to a low orderbook for new ships and aging existing fleet.
- The management team and board of directors also have solid experience in related companies, positioning the firm to successfully deliver solid shareholder returns.
- Given the current market conditions and assuming a dry bulk boom similar to the 2000s, Himalaya Shipping's shares could potentially increase from $5.33 to $32.2 per share, making it a favorable investment with a speculative edge.
Much has been written about the historically low orderbook of newbuilt ships as compared to the existing, ageing fleet, resulting in favourable supply/demand market conditions for dry bulk shipping companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) offers a convincing way to gain upside to this market with its modern scrubber-fitted dual-fuel vessels, capable of complying with the highest requirements of ship energy efficiency.
Introduction to Company
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is a shareholder returns-maximizing dry bulk shipping company taking delivery of 12 newcastlemax-sized carriers between March 2023 and July 2024. The company aspires to be cash flow positive when capesize rates cross 13,900 USD per day and intends to distribute all its free cash flow as dividends once the vessels have delivered. According to Fearnleys, current capsize day rate is about 15,000 USD per day.
Management & People
Himalaya Shipping is majority-owned by the Tor Olav Trøim -affiliated holding company Drew Holdings ltd.(38.7 %). He is a Norwegian business leader who often has been described as the right hand of John Fredriksen, both people of strong expertise in the dry bulk and crude oil shipping businesses. Also, Tor Olav Trøim is invested through his personal holding company, Magni Partners, in Himalaya shipping as well as another larger dry bulk shipping company, 2020 Bulkers ltd., a potential acquirer of Himalaya Shipping. Also, Himalaya Shipping CEO Herman Billung has assumed the role of CEO at 2020 Bulkers since May 2022, further strengthening the connection.
Virtually the whole management team and board of directors have solid experience in either John Fredriksen or Tor Olav Trøim affiliated companies, meaning the firm has the right people to succeed with its plans of delivering solid shareholder returns from operating its dry bulk vessels.
Dry Bulk Shipping Market
As consumers and world leaders increasingly expect greener conduct of business than ever, many leaders in the shipping business are preoccupied with planning for increasingly strict environmental regulations, such as EEXI and CII, all the while historically low earnings have provided a sparse budget for adapting new, eco-friendly vessels. This has resulted in an extremely low orderbook for newbuilt ships.
Not surprisingly, with such a long period of few orders for shipbuilders, many shipyards have gone out of business, resulting in extremely tight supply conditions for ships of all kinds, making the supply of dry bulk shipping services inelastic for years to come.
With such a capital starved industry, most ships are old and incoming environmental regulation will render many of these uneconomic and forced to "slow steam" - that is, sailing at less than maximum speed in order to comply.
Although commodities have experienced a demand boom from especially Chinese economic growth, the western trends of reshoring/friend-shoring and deglobalization might converge to create strong demand growth for dry bulk shipping in the coming decade as large quantities of various commodities will be needed for new manufacturing centers. Also, economies such as the BRICS and many African nations also strive for economic growth and evolve from emerging market to developed market, further strengthening global demand for commodities and thus also dry bulk shipping services.
A Valuation Perspective
Since ship prices vary the supply/demand situation, analysts often use their prices as a valuation yardstick. For example, during the last dry bulk boom, newcastlemax prices increased about 30 % from 2006 to 2007.
Assuming another dry bulk boom at least on par with that of the 2000s commodities boom, one could expect the shares to go from current 5.33 USD per share to as much as 32.2 USD per share, rendering Himalaya Shipping ltd.'s shares a potential 6-bagger and thus a favourable asymmetric bet with a speculative edge.
Conclusion
In short, Himalaya Shipping ltd. appears to be in a strong position to take advantage of a largely inelastic dry bulk shipping market with its 12 eco-friendly newbuilt vessels. It is also attractive based on its ships' valuations.
