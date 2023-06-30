Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 30, 2023 1:44 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.36K Followers

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 30, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Suarez - VP, IR

Bill Newlands - CEO

Garth Hankinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Peter Grom - UBS

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Nadine Sarwat - Bernstein

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Constellation Brands Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Suarez, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Joe.

Joe Suarez

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, all, and welcome again to Constellation Brands' Q1 fiscal 2024 conference call. I'm here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO; and Garth Hankinson, our CFO.

As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measure and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in our news release or otherwise available on the company's website at www.cbrands.com. Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors, which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call.

Following the call, we'll once again be making available in the Investors section of our company's website, a series of slides with key highlights of the prepared remarks shared by Bill and Garth in today's call. Before turning the call over to Bill, in line with prior quarters, I'd like to ask that we limit everyone to one question per person as noted, which will help us end our call on time.

Thanks in advance, and now here's Bill.

Bill Newlands

Thanks, Joe, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.