Great-West Lifeco: Progress On Growth Strategy And A 5.5% Yield

Jun. 30, 2023 2:45 PM ETGreat-West Lifeco Inc. (GWLIF), GWO:CABEN
The Affluent Tortoise
Summary

  • Great-West Lifeco Inc. plans to use funds from the sale of Putnam Investments to grow Empower, its wealth and retirement solution platform, as part of its U.S. growth strategy.
  • Empower, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has grown to become the second-largest retirement plan provider in the U.S. by number of accounts enrolled.
  • GWO offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.5% and has a 5-year average annual dividend growth of 6%.

Investment, corporate or business man with tablet for invest strategy, finance growth or financial review. Hand, screen or analytics on technology for planning, data analysis or economy web research

shapecharge

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

A recent influx of cash from the sale of Putnam Investments will enable Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO:CA, OTCPK:GWLIF) to focus on its U.S. growth strategy. Specifically, these

GWO Operating Segments

GWO Operating Segments (GWO)

Empower Business Profile

Empower Business Profile (GWO - Empower)

GWO Dividend Growth

GWO Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Credit Ratings GWO

Credit Ratings GWO (GWO)

The Affluent Tortoise
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

