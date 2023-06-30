Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Digital Large Cap: A Potential Arbitrage Opportunity

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GDLC has performed so badly that the setup may actually be good now.
  • BTC and ETH make up over 97% of the fund's assets.
  • If we adjust the GDLC share discount to match the discounts in GBTC and ETHE, GDLC shares should be closer to $11.
  • BlockChain Reaction members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Close up shot of alt coins cryptocurrency over computer circuit

ozgurdonmaz

When I last covered the Grayscale Digital Large Cap fund (OTCQX:GDLC) in August 2022, I was not impressed with the fund or the methodology used to determine asset inclusion for fund holdings. My thinking was a large-cap diversified fund

Chart
Data by YCharts

GDLC Components

GDLC Components (Grayscale)

GDLC

GDLC (Grayscale/Author Chart)

Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR, I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • A Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.99K Followers
Fundamental analysis for serious cryptocurrency investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETHE, GDLC, GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 3:49 PM
Premium
Comments (6.67K)
Grayscale has a hell of a buissness going on. Collecting management fees on the NAVs of their funds while managing the to run the share price discounts to NAV into the ground 50 to 60%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.