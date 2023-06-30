Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cheniere Energy's Stock Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Jun. 30, 2023 3:03 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)EQNR
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. stock has declined amid low natural gas prices.
  • Its long-term cash generating potential and growth prospects are unchanged.
  • With more than 40% upside to our valuation this year, Cheniere shares are an attractive Buy.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of HFI Research Energy Income get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed over the calm, blue ocean

SHansche

A series of recent developments point to the limitations of the energy transition. From Sweden abandoning its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy to Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) reporting problems with its onshore and offshore wind

Table

HFI Research

Table

HFI Research

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.57K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.