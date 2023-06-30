Midnight Studio

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

CGDV strategy and portfolio

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is an actively managed ETF that started investing operations on 02/22/2022. It has a portfolio of 49 stocks, a 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.94%, and an expense ratio of 0.33%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by Capital Group in the prospectus,

the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks of larger, more established companies domiciled in the United States with market capitalizations greater than $4.0 billion (...) The fund also ordinarily invests at least 90% of its equity assets in the stock of companies whose debt securities are rated at least investment grade (…) The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in equity securities of larger companies domiciled outside the United States.

The portfolio is divided into segments managed by five individual managers, with a discretionary approach based on their professional judgement. Such an organization offers a lot of flexibility while mitigating risks. On the downside, the fund's strategy is a black box that cannot be duplicated or back-tested.

The fund invests mostly in U.S. companies (94% of equity value) and in large companies (about 80%). The portfolio is quite concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 41.6% of asset value. Exposure to each of the top three names is above 5%.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free Cash Flow Yield % AVGO Broadcom Inc. 6.72% 27.26 20.53 10.51 16.74 37.88 2.13 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 5.94% 36.32 34.83 12.05 12.85 65.76 0.81 GE General Electric Co. 5.48% 14.46 52.70 1.60 3.73 28.89 0.30 CARR Carrier Global Corp. 4.48% 16.77 19.20 2.00 5.19 36.23 1.50 RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp. 4.44% 26.13 19.47 2.10 1.98 N/A 2.41 AIG American International Group, Inc. 3.51% 7.46 8.63 0.83 0.99 11.63 2.52 LIN Linde plc 2.88% 42.12 27.51 5.64 4.70 61.75 1.35 BKR Baker Hughes Co. 2.76% N/A 20.19 1.45 2.17 63.85 2.42 ABT Abbott Laboratories 2.75% 32.73 24.48 4.54 5.10 54.57 1.89 BTI* British American Tobacco plc 2.63% 9.27 6.85 2.19 0.82 19.04 8.23 Click to enlarge

* U.S. ticker for convenience. The fund holds shares in the primary exchange.

The two heaviest sectors are technology and industrials, tie at 20.2% of assets. Then comes healthcare with 13.2%. Other sectors are below 8%. Compared to the large-cap benchmark SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), CGDV overweights mostly industrials, energy, and utilities. It underweights technology, financials, consumer discretionary, and real estate. As a result, the fund is more diversified across sectors than SPY.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author, data: Capital Group, SSGA)

Valuation and quality

As expected, CGDV is cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding aggregate valuation ratios, reported in the table below.

CGDV SPY P/E 17.17 21.5 P/Book 2.76 3.75 P/Sales 2.3 2.39 P/Cash Flow 13.22 15.14 Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score. In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable.

Out of 49 holdings, 10 are risky regarding these criteria, and they weigh 14.6% of asset value. This ratio is not very good, but it is acceptable. Based on my calculation of aggregate Altman Z-score, Piotroski F-score and ROA, CGDV is slightly superior to SPY regarding portfolio quality.

CGDV SPY Altman Z-score 3.92 3.5 Piotroski F-score 5.82 5.72 ROA % TTM 9.23 7.44 Click to enlarge

Performance

I think it is more appropriate to compare CGDV to value funds than to dividend funds, because the yield is quite low. The next chart plots total returns since 2/28/2022 of CGDV, SPY, and five large and mid-cap value ETFs based on different underlying indexes:

CGDV vs. Value ETFs since inception (Seeking Alpha)

CGDV is the best performer, shortly ahead of the S&P 500 Value Index fund. In 2023 to date, CGDV also beats the other value funds, but it lags SPY by a short margin of 1%.

CGDV vs. Value ETFs, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF holds 49 dividend stocks based on the discretionary decisions of five portfolio managers. The portfolio is better balanced across sectors than the S&P 500, but it is quite concentrated in the top holdings. CGDV is slightly superior to the large-cap benchmark S&P 500 regarding both valuation and quality metrics. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a short, but promising, history: it has outperformed a number of passively managed value ETFs. Its main downside is the lack of transparency in the strategy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.