Ennis: Acquisitions Facilitate Strong First Quarter Results

Jun. 30, 2023 3:19 PM ETEnnis, Inc. (EBF)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • Ennis is growing through strategic acquisitions to expand its product lines and geographical footprint.
  • The company's Q1 2023 report shows a 3% YoY revenue increase to $111.3 million, with recent acquisitions contributing to this growth. The company's balance sheet shows no debt and a healthy cash reserve.
  • Despite the industry's decline, Ennis maintains a stable position and has announced a dividend of $0.25 per share for shareholders who invest by July 6, 2023.

female printing operator

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) is a market leader in the declining commercial printing industry, growing its position by acquiring smaller players to increase sales and improve its profitability. The company has started Q1 2024

graph

Five year market trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

website

Company overview (Ennis.com)

table

Q1 2024 Earnings (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Income statement Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023 (Earnings summary)

table

Dividend overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Quant valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

