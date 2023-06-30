Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
12% Portfolio Yield And 10% Income Growth With Oversold Purchase Strategy

Summary

  • This article displays the first 6 months of 2023 high-yield performance. In just 6 months, I have achieved a 10% annual income growth rate exceeding my yearly goal of 8%.
  • Portfolio yield was sitting at 12% for months providing excellent entry points, but then June arrived, and investors started to bid up market price.
  • This article emphasizes the importance of a disciplined trading plan and the use of technical analysis in making investment decisions.
  • Stock prices are often influenced by factors like investor psychology and market manipulation, which can lead to misperceptions about a company's true value. Taking advantage of dislocations in price to improve performance.

Businessman hand drawing for increasing arrow from 2022 to 2023 for preparation merry Christmas and happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

We completed the first 6 months of 2023 and I wanted to report on both performance and income purchases. Most purchases were facilitated during March 2023 caused by three bank failures triggering a market decline. Chart-1 demonstrates the

chart-1

Created by Author

chart-2

Created by Author

chart-3

Created by Author

comment-1

Created by Author

chart-4

Yahoo Finance

chart-5

Created by Author

TEA/POT is a software application developed by Joe HYCF, an investor who writes about high yield stocks. TEA stands for (Trade Email Alert,) and POT stands for (Portfolio Online Tracker). The application allows users to enter their own stocks and track their holdings, as well as receive Email alerts based on technical analysis of oversold and overbought stocks. The application is designed to help users buy low and sell high to increase their income cash flow from dividends. Joe HYCF has shared his TEA/POT application for free along with instructions on how to use it.TEA/POT Download Application; Email Oversold/Overbought Trading Strategy | Seeking AlphaRetired; started distribution 2018; Bull or Bear Portfolio (50% BDC, 25% mREIT, 25% CEF). I created a 10% Yield portfolio to generate income exceeding expenses in retirement. Income is my focus, and not the illusion of price. "Those who live by price will dwell in the fear of price” Joe HYCF...I'm not a Financial Adviser, just an average JOE who realizes income cash flow is the focus of my investment strategy. Created the "TEA/POT strategy" to enhance my buy/sell trades.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in this portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs, mREITs and CEFs. All Investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends. The Trade Email Alert system is for information purposes only and should not be used for making any financial trading decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

laughing lynx profile picture
laughing lynx
Today, 4:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4)
Looking at WDI.
I always get good tips out of your posts.
Thank you!
j
jorgecubah
Today, 4:09 PM
Premium
Comments (212)
Great Strategy!!! I've been following you since 2017. You went through 2020 crisis and still holding tight. Thanks for all you insights. I also have an Income Strategy but only using ETFs.
J
JackCr
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (7.37K)
@High Yield Cash Flow

Thanks!

ARCC, BXMT, AGNC were all extremely oversold, and will benefit when the Fed pauses/pivots.......

BTI also seems very cheap......

Also possible to add to yield by selling short puts at the lows, as you identify them with your signals......

JMHO and thanks again for your insights!
O
Opt4living
Today, 3:33 PM
Premium
Comments (3.36K)
Love your stuff. Miss your emails.
